Sunflower Seeds: 6 Reasons How These Seeds May Help Boost Your Health

Sunflower seeds offer many health benefits

Highlights Sunflower seeds are famed for their high nutritive value.

They are found inside the centre of the yellow-coloured sunflower.

Here's why you must include sunflower seeds in your diet.

Seeds have always been a part of various cuisines across the globe. They'll be hidden somewhere in our desserts or smoothies, but would often go unnoticed. Seeds are replete with health-benefiting properties. Sunflower seeds, for instance, are famed for their high nutritive value and a distinct nutty taste that makes these a must-have addition to our diet. The seeds are found inside the centre of the yellow-coloured sunflower. They are greyish black in colour, but if you crack open the shell, you get a white-coloured soft seed inside. Did you know that the regular sunflower oil for cooking comes from these very seeds? That alone indicates how healthy sunflower seeds are.





You can add seeds to your regular dishes to make them healthier





6 Health Benefits Of Sunflower Seeds

1. Rich In Antioxidants

Sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin E that are fat soluble antioxidants and may help fight back disease-causing free radicals. The seeds also contain anti-inflammatory properties that can iron out the symptoms of cold and cough.

2. Aids In Weight Loss

Sunflower seeds are rich in dietary fibre that keeps the stomach sated, eases digestion of foods, and curbs excessive hunger pangs.





3. Fuels With Energy

Vitamin B1 (Thiamin extract) and electrolytes present in sunflower seeds may produce ample energy in the body, keeping it active and agile.





4. Boosts Heart Health

The seeds have essential fatty acids and phytosterols, which help in regulating cholesterol levels. Not only this, phytosterols also contribute in building immunity of the body, reducing the risk of many fatal diseases.





5. Excellent For Skin

We all vie for beautiful skin. Sunflower seeds just might be your go-to food for clear and glowing skin. The seeds are replete with essential fatty acids like linolenic, oleic and palmitic acid, which help in the formation of collagen and elastin, rendering smoothness to the skin tissues.





6. Great For Detoxification

Sunflower seeds are known for their high-magnesium content. The nutrient has the ability to lob out bacteria and germs from cells and flush out toxins from the body. Magnesium also possesses nerve-calming properties and may also help in managing blood pressure levels.





Sunflower seeds can be consumed in the roasted form as well. But, if you just can't get your palate to like these seeds straight up, sprinkle them on salads or desserts or add them to your cereal bowls and smoothies.





