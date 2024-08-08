There is something special about growing fruits and vegetables at home. The sense of accomplishment, the joy of nurturing and the delight of enjoying the freshest produce possible is an experience like no other. Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty recently shared a glimpse of his homegrown goodness on Instagram. And, it's a sentiment many can relate to. In a video posted on Instagram, Suneil Shetty was seen admiring the homegrown lemons. With a clear sense of pride, he carefully cut the citrus fruits and collected them on a tray. The variety of lemons on display was impressive - from small green lemons to longer ones.

Suneil Shetty's caption for the post read, “Yellow Lemons: the colour of sunshine, happiness, health, and pure energy! #Homegrown.”

Watch the video here-

Lemons are one of the most versatile fruits, and their uses go far beyond just adding a squeeze of juice to water or tea.

Here are 5 recipes that use lemons:

1. Saffron Lemon Drink (South Indian Panaka)

Indulge in this refreshing drink, a traditional South Indian Panaka recipe that combines saffron with lemon. Perfect for warm weather, this drink is a delightful twist on traditional lemonade. Recipe here.

2. Warm Cucumber Lemon Salad

Experience the cooling sensation of cucumber paired with the zing of lemon in this salad recipe, a perfect side dish for any meal. The combination of flavours will leave you craving more.

3. Lemon Rasam

Discover the comforting delight of Lemon Rasam, a traditional South Indian soup recipe that harnesses the tangy flavour of lemon. This recipe is a must-try for any lemon lover.

4. Lemon and Mint Ice Cream

Beat the heat with this refreshing ice cream, a unique dessert recipe that combines the flavour of lemon with the cooling essence of mint. This treat is sure to become a summer favourite. Recipe here.

5. One-Pot Honey Lemon Chicken

This is a mouth-watering and effortless dish that is perfect for a weeknight dinner. The combination of flavours will leave you craving more. Click here for the recipe.