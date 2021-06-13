Worried about your next chocolate fix? We have the perfect recipe for you. These dense beauties are perfect for a chocolaty indulgence and are almost as good as chocolate truffles. Yes, we said it! Unlike most homemade chocolate that requires you to have 'chocolate' on hand, this recipe requires only two ingredients and none of them is actual chocolate. Follow the recipe and you will have with you slightly sticky and chewy sweet cocoa flavoured chocolates in no time. These rich and fudgy chocolates are what dreams are made of!

Here Is The 2-Ingredient Condensed Milk Chocolate Recipe:

Ingredients:





As mentioned earlier, all you require are two ingredients!





Condensed Milk: You can either buy 180 grams of sweetened condensed milk from the market or make your own at home. Making your own is highly recommended since it allows you to adjust the sweetness according to your preference, but if you like your chocolates extra sweet, store-bought works too.





Cocoa Powder: From regular cocoa to cacao to Dutch-processed, any cocoa powder will do. Dutch-processed is not as bitter as plain cocoa, but again, depends on your preference. You will need 60 grams of it.

Method:

Warm-up your condensed milk in a microwave or on the stove till it is runny. Make sure you do not heat it up too much. It should just be warm enough to not be as thick. This step is especially important if the condensed milk had been sitting in the fridge.

Sift in your cocoa powder in the condensed milk. Make sure you do this in portions rather than dumping it all at once. This will help you in avoiding lumps.

Once the mixture gets too hard to mix via a spatula, use your hands to roll it into a smooth dough. It should be smooth to touch rather than sticky. If your dough is too sticky, use more cocoa powder. If you feel like it too dry, add more of the condensed milk.

Spread the dough onto a rectangular mould or a baking tray as evenly as possible. Use your fingers to smooth it out and make it as uniform as possible.

Chill for at least 3 hours or even overnight.

Pull out your tray from the fridge and dowse it with a generous coating of cocoa powder again. The topping is of course not mandatory. You can even sprinkle some powdered sugar on it instead of more cocoa. Cut it into neat rectangular pieces and enjoy your epic 2-ingredient chocolate. If you manage to not finish the whole tray by the end of the day, you can store it in the fridge for up to a week or even freeze it for three months.