Tried Coconut Flower Yet? Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells Us Why It's An 'Indian Superfood'

Coconut Flower: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar introduces us to yet another 'Indian superfood'

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is widely known in India for her impressive portfolio which includes some of the biggest names among Bollywood's leading ladies and men. Perhaps the most popular celebrity that Diwekar has given nutrition advice to is Kareena Kapoor Khan. More recently, Varun Dhawan had also said that the Mumbai-based nutritionist had coached the actor to slim down. Rujuta, who has several diet and fitness books to her credit, is a staunch advocate of consuming local and hyperlocal fresh fruits and vegetables. Diwekar has been critical of people who follow fad diets to lose weight instead of eating desi fruits and vegetables and she has introduced us to a number of Indian gems that are full of nutrition. This week Rujuta has introduced her followers to a new desi superfood- coconut flower.





Coconut and its various edible components like the meat, its oil and even flour have been the toast of the health world for quite some time now. This is due to the presence of high amounts of healthy fats in the fruit. Coconut flower is another part of the flowering tree that Rujuta Diwekar wants us to eat. The nutritionist posted a picture of the coconut flower on her Instagram page and talked about the benefits of this unlikely 'food'. Here's what she wrote: "Splitting this open so that you can see what this is all about. Not a lotus or a rose but a flower nevertheless, say hello to the coconut flower. Rich in micronutrients and taste, hyper local to the coastal parts of India, this little flower is good for your blood sugars, brain and bones."

Take a look at Rujuta Diwekar's post about coconut flower:





Once again taking pot-shots at the trend of blindly following fad diets, Rujuta further said, "I hope you can take inspiration from the owl who can see with its eyes wide shut and see through all the bombardment of diet fads that get thrown at you. And in the meanwhile, on your next trip to Goa give that beer and gambling a break and eat the phool, don't be a fool." Coconut, coconut water and tender coconut meat are all very popular during the long summer months, due to their ability to keep the body hydrated and replenish the body's electrolyte stores. Coconut flower, however, is not that popular a food yet and may only be found very rarely. The texture of the coconut flower is not very different from the tender coconut meat and it can be easily sliced into pieces with the help of a kitchen knife.





