Sushmita Sen's 'Sunday Special Breakfast' Featured Pancakes And This Cute Message By Her Daughter

The message accompanying the pancakes is sure to melt your heart too.

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post is proof that she had quite a weekend. Sen posted a heart-warming picture of her 'Sunday special' breakfast made by her younger daughter Alisah. The photo has left the internet gushing over the outpour of cuteness. The message accompanying the pancakes is sure to melt your heart too. The 'all heart messaging' beside the tiny stack of pancakes and ice-cream read, 'I love you Maa', she also wrote a note for herself that read 'I love myself'. We told you, Sushmita's Sunday breakfast was all heart and indulgence. She wrote this adorable caption for the picture.





#sundayspecial My daughter Alisah made #pancakes full marks for presentation, taste & the all heart messaging P.S. my favourite being 'the message she wrote for herself' I love you Alisah, too precious!!!#sharing #motherspride #duggadugga I love you guys!!!





Sushmita adopted Alisah in the year 2009. All of ten years; the tiny tot has become Instagram's sweetheart. Sen adopted her first daughter Renee in the year 1999. Sushmita Sen in her recent interview with Rajeev Masand said that she is waiting for right scripts to make a comeback to silver screen. She may also star in an intriguing web series soon, Sen revealed in the interview. Former miss universe also said that she battled a rare disease that hampered her cortisol production, post which she started taking her fitness seriously. Sushmita keeps giving us a glimpse of her workout regime and fit life on Instagram. Her Sunday indulgence comes in as a cute surprise, and the internet is loving every bit of it.









