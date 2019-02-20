Swiggy User Orders Food In Chennai, App Shows Order Getting Delivered From Rajasthan! Here's How The Company Responded

Food delivery apps have become quite popular in India, with some of the biggest players competing in terms of offers, discounts and even delivery timings. So it's common to discover delivery executives delivering food at lightning fast speeds in some urban Indian cities. But recently a Swiggy customer discovered that the mobile delivery app could also deliver food from another state! The Chennai-based customer posted a screenshot of the live tracking feature on Swiggy, which showed that his delivery agent was getting his food delivered to him, all the way from the northern state of Rajasthan! Moreover, the feature promised him that his food would be delivered in 12 minutes.





The user, Bhargav Rajan, tweeted the glitch in the Swiggy app on Twitter with the caption, "Wow @swiggy_in what are you driving?" Take a look:





The picture showed the map of India and indicated that Rajan's food had been picked up from Rajasthan and was going to reach him in 12 short minutes. The tweet prompted a whole lot of humour from other Twitter users. "Hyper Drive?? Or Invented something like Harry Potter kind of Thing??", wondered one Twitter user. "They are sitting on top of BRAHMOS missile to deliver the order," said another. Some people even started asking Swiggy to deliver delicious food from other parts of India and even from neighbouring countries to them. "I love momos.. I m staying in Banglore..I want home made momos from NEPAL.. Can I get it from there plzzz????" (sic)

Take a look at the funny replies:





Hyper Drive?? Or Invented something like Harry Potter kind of Thing??



— Jai (@JAIP00NIA) February 18, 2019

They are sitting on top of BRAHMOS missile to deliver the order 🤣



— Varman (@chromylchloride) February 18, 2019

@swiggy_in@SwiggyCares I love momos.. I m staying in Banglore..I want home made momos from NEPAL.. Can I get it from there plzzz????🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



— KRANTIRANJAN N (@whokranti) February 19, 2019

Swiggy, for its part replied to the customer in person, accepting that the map indicated a glitch in the app and that they had highlighted the issue to the relevant teams. Swiggy's tweet said, "This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki. In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion. Bon appetite!"





https://twitter.com/SwiggyCares/status/1097111682193580032





Through this entire episode, all we could think about is a world where food delivery apps could bring us yummy food from any state of our choice. Now, that's what we call utopia!







