Birthdays call for celebrations. Do we need to say more? Sometimes, you are excited about your special day while, on other occasions, the people around you go all out to make it a memorable affair for you. Well, that's exactly how fun-filled author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's birthday was. Proof? Her Instagram Reels gave us a glimpse of her big day party that took place on a yacht. Tahira was surrounded by her loved ones including friends during the cake cutting ceremony.





In the video, Tahira Kashyap can be seen cutting a decadent chocolate cake decorated with chocolate icing all over. We could also see another one on the table. It was topped with what looked like stuffed doughnuts garnished with chocolate on top. In the caption, she wrote, "Shukr. Yesterday with my loved ones”, and added a heart emoji. We also got a glimpse of Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja in the video. The only missing person was Tahira's husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. And, the birthday girl did mention that in her post. She wrote a “miss you” message for Ayushmann.





Tahira Kashyap is a self-confessed foodie and her Instagram is proof. However, Tahira is also someone who balances out her indulgences with healthy eating practices. Last month, she posted Reels that initially, showed a plate of drool-worthy, crunchy sabudana tikkis followed by Tahira herself performing a rigorous workout at the gym. The caption read, “After devouring a plateful of sabudana tikkis'. She further explained in the caption - “I showed up. Working out but not giving up on food this time! Not this time, not ever.”

We like how Tahira Kashyap is true to her love for food and all things delicious and healthy.