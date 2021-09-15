Ayushmann Khuranna's 37th birthday party was a close-knit affair, but a lively one at that. The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor had multiples cakes lined up in front of him along with the best companions for his special day - a bunch of fun-loving brothers and cousins. In his usual quirky style, Ayushmann not only cuts his cake but stabs it too, as Tahira mentioned in her story. On the table, we can spot four cakes as part of Ayushmann's birthday celebrations! First was a white fondant-covered cake with feathers and Ayushmann's name as the decoration, the second looks like a simple fruit cake and the third is a two-tier caramel and chocolate cake. Look at the pictures to drool some more:

Ayushman Khuranna's birthday celebrations

(Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'; Cuts A 'Starry' Cake With Team)





Is any birthday ever complete without some cake being smeared on the Birthdays boy's face? We would definitely say no and Ayushmann's family certainly agrees, because in the next pictures you can see the actor's face and body covered in cake while his brothers look and laugh. Tahira even captioned the picture as 'cake spa'! If you look closely, you can even spot the fourth cake in this picture which seems to be a simple chocolate cake topped with white chocolate shavings. Look at it here :

Tahira captions the image as 'Cake spa'

(Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Nostalgic On Visiting Childhood Favourite Coffee Shop)





The celebrations did not end here, in other stories uploaded by Tahira Kashyap you can see the family jam to old Bollywood songs and dance through the night. The actor has recently ended a shoot in Allahabad for his upcoming movie 'Doctor G' opposite Rakulpreet Singh. Ayushmann is also slated to appear opposite Vaani Kapoor in a romantic drama called 'Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui'.