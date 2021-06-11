Cooking is said to be the ultimate language of love. Any meal prepared by a loved one, be it your mother or spouse, tastes infinitely more delicious than any 5-star restaurant meal. And the secret ingredient is love. It looks like talk show host Ellen DeGeneres believes in this saying as well. Ellen shared a video on Instagram giving us a glimpse into her kitchen. The talk show host seems to be putting together quite an elaborate feast for wife Portia, and we are loving it. Ellen shows us around her kitchen as she preps for the meal using predominantly fresh produce.





(Also Read: Shruti Haasan Treats Her Assamese Boyfriend To A Tamil Meal Spread)





In the video, she can be heard saying, “Oh hey there I just thought I would show you what I'm cooking for dinner for Portia tonight, she should be here any minute and I am surprising her with a quick meal.”





Giving us a glimpse into her stunning kitchen, Ellen appears to be channeling her inner master chef as she prepares some fresh and highly nutritious veggies like radishes, leeks, celery, and artichokes for the wholesome meal. “I hope she likes it,” she adds in the end. And we are sure Portia will.





Watch the video here:

If Ellen's kitchen adventure is inspiring you to cook up a delicious and hearty meal for your loved ones. We have a few recipes for you.





(Also Read: "In Sickness And In Health": Richa Chadha Thanks Boyfriend Ali Fazal For A Delicious Meal)





Celery is low-calorie and rich in antioxidants. Add celery to your diet and be amazed by its innumerable health benefits. Here are a few celery juice recipes.

If you want to jazz up your meal with some celery, here are a few recipes for you to try.

1) Apple And Celery Salad





Try this delicious summer salad that combines the sweetness of apples with the peppery flavour of celery.





2) Cream Of Celery Soup





Move over corn, try this wholesome and rich celery soup that is both delicious and packed with nutrition.





Want to shed a few kilos? Radish is the perfect vegetable to add to your daily meals to help you lose weight. Find out here how to do it.

Looking to add a fun desi twist to your radish? We have a few fun recipes for you.

1) Mooli Ke Kofte





A super flavourful meal that is yummy and healthy too. It's made with grated radish and spices, dipped in spicy gravy.





2) Mooli Ka Paratha





Nothing tastes better than a delicious hot paratha with a good slathering of butter or ghee to make a wholesome meal.





Tell us what you think Ellen is cooking for her wife in the comments below and let us know which of these recipes you enjoyed the most.