Ever since the pandemic has locked us in our houses, we have missed going out to new restaurants and cafe or try new cuisines. Even after the lockdown is lifted, most of us are either scared to eat from outside or have stopped due to health reasons. But if you miss having that heavy Indian meal with butter naan, tandoori roti, dal makhani, shahi paneer or butter chicken, why not try a good feast at your home? To try something new, we bring you an easy recipe of tandoori garlic roti! This soft from the inside and crunchy from the outside tandoori roti will just be like the one you have at restaurants. And it will go well with any tadke wali dal and sabzi.





(Also Read: How to Make Crisp Tandoori Rotis at Home Without a Tandoor)

Here Is The Recipe for Tandoori Garlic Roti | Tandoori Garlic Roti Recipe:

To make tandoori garlic roti, you would need one cup of wheat flour, two tablespoons of oil, 5-6 chopped garlic cloves, three chopped green chillies, one tablespoon of ginger and butter and salt according to taste.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Sree Annapoorna

Firstly you would need to make the dough. For that, add the wheat flour, salt, oil, and knead the dough with water in a bowl. Once a soft dough is formed, keep it aside for half an hour. Then in a small Katori, add butter and heat it on low flame. To this, add ginger, chillies and chopped garlic. Mix this well, so all the flavours combine.





(Alao Read: Sunday Brunch: How To Make Dhaba-Style Dal Fry And Tandoori Roti For Hearty Feast)





Take one part of your dough, roll it out, add the butter mixture to your roti, and cover the entire base. Close and roll the roti once again. Then on a hot pan, bake the tandoori garlic roti and enjoy with any dal and sabzi!





Click here for the full recipe of tandoori garlic roti.



