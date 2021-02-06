Sunday Brunch: How To Make Dhaba-Style Dal Fry And Tandoori Roti For Hearty Feast

SEARCH
It is always a good idea to try something simpler but equally phenomenal (for why should you settle for anything less?)

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 06, 2021 22:35 IST

Dal fry is super easy to make at home

Sure, there are a number of reasons why we all look forward to weekends - after 5-6 days of continuous slogging, it is our own little breather, and yes, you have every right to make it special despite what the cynics say. Weekends, especially Sundays, in India are famous for indulgent feasts. If you also have been bookmarking recipes for weekends but not doing anything about it when the weekend actually arrives, well you are not alone. We have been there too; this is why it is always a good idea to try something simpler but equally phenomenal (for why should you settle for anything less?)

Dal fry or dal tadka is a quintessential Dhaba delicacy that is surprisingly a hit among kids too. It looks simple on the surface, it is used with 'boring lentils', the same combination of spices that are used in every Indian dish ever - yet there is an inimitable charm about this deliciously tangy and spicy treat that always spell magic. Seldom have we seen people try it and leave unimpressed. It is ideal for a cosy night in, and a lavish lunch spread.

it1tb2rg
Dal fry is a popular North Indian recipe

Made with a tantalising tadka of green chillies, ginger, fried onions and turmeric, this urad dal preparation can be put together in under 30 minutes, provided you have soaked your dal beforehand.

Make sure you wash your dal well and then soak it in 2 cups of hot water for a good 2 hours. Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin and hing, wait till you hear cumin splutter and then throw in ginger and green chillies for the characteristic hotness this dal is famous for. Mix well with turmeric, salt, chilli powder and dal. Add water, cook for 10 minutes. Serve hot with a garnish of fried onions. Click here for recipe of dal fry

Dal fry is incomplete without tandoori rotis- and guess what, you can make tandoori rotis at home too, that too without a tandoor. Yes, you heard us. All you need is a tawa and some patience and guarantee the same texture and some chewy goodness. Click here for the recipe.

This classic combination has been a part of some of your most epic road trips, now recreate the same charm at home with these recipes. Don't forget to tell us how you liked them in the comments below. Also, tell us more about some of your other Sunday favourites that make weekends worth the wait for you.

