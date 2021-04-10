Would you believe that someone as stunning as Tara Sutaria doesn't follow a diet? Yes, the gorgeous actress has in many interviews admitted that she eats everything. When not indulging in cheat meals, she wears the chef's hat. During the lockdown last year, Tara mastered her culinary skills and shared glimpses on her social media profile. This time, the actress entered the kitchen to cook something absolutely delectable. The 25-year-old star gave us a sneak-peek of a mouth-watering platter on her Instagram Stories and we wish we could grab a bite.



Tara Sutaria put together a chicken delicacy. The hot and spicy appetiser, which is clearly a burst of flavours and seasoning, is generously garnished with smoked herbs. While sharing it on Instagram, Tara wrote, "Weekends are more special when spent cooking for those you love."



(Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Is Impressed With This Actor's Healthy Kebabs)



We are all aware of Tara's obsession with food and the actress certainly goes all out when it comes to it. Last year, Tara revealed that she believes in eating everything in proportion. She said that being on diet is not an option in her family, adding, "Food is of utmost importance in my house. I am learning to cook Parsi dishes. I am also cooking Punjabi food." The actress has given a glimpse of the favourite items she has baked and cooked.

Tara shared a few delicacies she made for her family. From prawn to crabs to juicy steaks, lamb chops, biryani, oriental curries , she tried her hands at making a range of different preparations. Tara is quite a baker and has shown off her recipes of cakes and pies on social media. (Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Made Droolworthy Fried Chicken Burger For Friends;





Tara Sutaria's food diary is sure to leave many of you drooling to have a bite.



