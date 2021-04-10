Would you believe that someone as stunning as Tara Sutaria doesn't follow a diet? Yes, the gorgeous actress has in many interviews admitted that she eats everything. When not indulging in cheat meals, she wears the chef's hat. During the lockdown last year, Tara mastered her culinary skills and shared glimpses on her social media profile. This time, the actress entered the kitchen to cook something absolutely delectable. The 25-year-old star gave us a sneak-peek of a mouth-watering platter on her Instagram Stories and we wish we could grab a bite.
Tara Sutaria put together a chicken delicacy. The hot and spicy appetiser, which is clearly a burst of flavours and seasoning, is generously garnished with smoked herbs. While sharing it on Instagram, Tara wrote, "Weekends are more special when spent cooking for those you love."
Tara Sutaria's food diary is sure to leave many of you drooling to have a bite.