Teej 2018: Top 8 Delhi NCR Sweet Shops With The Best Ghevars For Hariyali Teej

Ghevar is one Indian dessert which is a proof of Indians' penchant for taking indulgence to the next level. It is a traditional Rajasthani dessert that is available in several north Indian states during the months of monsoon. This is why it's central to celebrations of monsoon festivals like Hariyali Teej and Rakshabandhan. The dessert is made from deep-fried refined batter, which gives it a porous, honeycomb-like structure. The deep-fried batter bubbles up in the oil and becomes extremely crispy, after which it is kept dipped in saffron-flavoured sugar syrup. It is then covered with silver varq, dried fruits and nuts, as well as saffron strands. The crispy fried ghevar is also often topped with sweetened cream or sometimes mava. Every year during Hariyali Teej, sweet shops across the capital city of Delhi, as well as the national capital region are flooded with demands for freshly prepared ghevar.





Ghevaris available in all kinds of sizes and the price varies according to the size of the round, as well as the flavour and richness of the top layer, which is often decorated with almond and pistachio flakes.





If you live in and around Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon, here are eight absolute best sweet shops and confectioneries for ghevar:





1. Om Sweets





With multiple outlets in Delhi, Faridabad and Gurgaon, Om Sweets is an established name for sweets and confections around the capital and NCR. The ghevar from Om Sweets is one of the best that you're likely to find in the city. They have a number of options from plain to malai ghevar and you'll find the dessert to be rich, flavourful and just plain delightful. They also home-deliver the sweets if you want them to!





Where: Several outlets in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad





Cost per Kg: Rs 300 onwards





2. Nathu's





Nathu's is a very well-known sweet and chaat restaurant chain with outlets across Delhi. All of Nathu's preparations are lip-smacking and never fail to impress. Same is the case with ghevars here. Their rabri ghevar is an instant favourite and is sure to win your heart. Oh and don't forget to order a plate of chhole bhature, in case you are visiting Nathu's!





Where: 23-25, Bengali Market, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Cost per Kg: Rs 600 (for malai ghevar)





3. Kaleva





One of those legendary sweet shops that Delhi boasts of, Kaleva in Connaught Place has been a popular haunt for people looking to get their hands on one of the best ghevars in Delhi, for decades now. From mawa-khoya and malai ghevar to plain ghevar, Kaleva's taste and flavour in ghevars is pretty much unmatched. Other must-try items on Kaleva's menu include badam ka halwa, kesari jalebi and raj kachori.





Where: 109, Bangla Saheb Marg, Gole Market, New Delhi





Cost per Kg: Rs 460 onwards





4. Kishan Lal Halwai





If you want to bring home the flavour of old Delhi this Teej, then Kishan Lal Halwai has no match. Although the shop itself is pretty iconic, as it has been around for over half a century now, the ghevars here are especially good and much in demand around Teej and Rakshabandhan. However, if you want a taste of these amazing ghevars, make sure you reach there as early as possible as the place runs out of fresh sweets pretty quickly. Also try their samosas while you're there!





Where: Nai Sarak, Katra Rathi, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi





Cost per Kg: NA





5. Bengali Sweet House





Another sweet shop-cum-restaurant which you can absolutely depend on, when it comes to authenticity of taste in Delhi, is Bengali Sweet House. The ghevars here are perfectly crunchy and soft and will definitely win your family and friends over, this Hariyali Teej. Also, if you're a namkeen junkie, they have a number of fantastic options to choose from!





Where: 30-33, Bengali Market, Mandi House





Cost per Kg: Rs 480 for plain ghevar and Rs 660 for malai ghevar





6. Evergreen Sweet House





The iconic Green Park sweet shop that is popular for its lip-smacking Indian snacks, especially their dhoklas. It also sells some amazing ghevars during monsoons. The sweet house has something for every type of Indian palate, but their north Indian fare is especially famous. Do also try out their rasmalai and pav bhaji, if you do happen to visit.





Where: S-29 & 30, Main Market, Green Park





Cost per Kg: Rs 560 (for both plain and malai ghevar)





7. Chaina Ram Sindhi Confectioners





Chaina Ram can be easily recognised by it overwhelming aroma of desi ghee, which is almost always emanating from its kitchens. Located in the busy bylanes of Chandni Chowk, Chaina Ram sells some of the best ghevars you'll find in Delhi. Other sweets that are worthy of a mention are sohan halwa, saeo paak and dhodha.





Where: 6499, Fathepuri Chowk, Chandni Chowk





Cost per Kg: Rs 620





8. Gulab





With seven outlets in various parts of Delhi, Gulab is a sweet shop that is not only quite easy to access, but is known for quality food in affordable prices. Their malai ghevar is especially famous, but you're unlikely to walk away with just one sweet, as you'll be spoilt for choice with their delectable range of quick bites and Indian sweets.





Where: 5, Main Road, Pitampura





Cost per Kg: Rs 600 for plain ghevar and Rs 680 for malai ghevar





Ghevar is a monsoon essential that you just can't afford to miss out on. If you have an intense sweet tooth, then make sure you do get your hands on some ghevar from one of these amazing sweet shops in the city, or you're surely going to regret it!





Happy Hariyali Teej 2018!