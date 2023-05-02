India's rich cultural heritage is reflected in its diverse cuisine. With each state boasting a unique culinary identity, Maharashtra stands out for its delectable offerings - from the iconic Bombay sandwich to the beloved Pav Bhaji and Vada Pav. But have you experienced the sheer delight of a Maharashtrian thali? This exquisite platter is replete with an array of traditional dishes, including the heavenly Bharli Vangi, the comforting Varan, and the indulgent Shrikhand. Among these delights is the famed Tendli Bhaat - a fiery preparation of rice and ivy gourd, seasoned with the signature goda masala. This one-pot wonder is a staple in Maharashtrian households, and its flavours are sure to tantalize your taste buds.





What is Tendli Bhaat?

Tendli Bhaat is a one-pot rice dish that is a staple in Maharashtrian households. It is made with rice, ivy gourd, onion, tomatoes, garlic, and a unique spice mix called goda masala. Ivy gourd is a good source of vitamins, minerals, iron, and fibre. It is known to help regulate blood sugar levels, boost metabolism, and aid in weight loss.

How to Make Tendli Bhaat

To make Tendli Bhaat, heat oil in a pan and fry some cashew nuts. Remove them from the pan and set them aside. Add mustard seeds to the pan and let them crackle. Then, add chopped garlic, ginger, green chillies, and curry leaves to the pan. Next, add sliced onions and ivy gourd and fry for 5 minutes. Add red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, and goda masala to the pan and saute for some time. Add rice and mix well. Pour in two cups of water, cover the pan, and let it cook on medium heat for 15 minutes. Cook on low flame for a few seconds, turn off the gas, and garnish with fried cashews, green coriander, and grated coconut. Tendli Bhaat is now ready to be served.





Tendli Bhaat: A Comforting Meal

Tendli Bhaat is a complete meal in itself but can be paired with curd or raita. It is an excellent choice for a comforting meal when you don't want to spend too much time in the kitchen. The dish's unique flavour, coupled with its health benefits, makes it a popular choice among food enthusiasts. So, if you're looking for a delicious one-pot rice dish to try, Tendli Bhaat is definitely worth a shot!



