The Connaught Reopens With Taj's Majestic Touch; Signature Delicacies You Shouldn't Miss!

Delhi's iconic property The Connaught that underwent renovation two-three years ago recently opened doors to the discerning diners of the capital. The launch saw a starry line-up of guests such as Anupam Kher, Suhel Seth and Ms. Smriti Irani. Riveting conversations fueled with nostalgia, coupled with delicious food and drinks, and sheer love of Delhi made the launch a memorable feat. The Connaught, a newly acquired property of New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions has been revamped with an interesting pop of colours, themed decor and contemporary luxe interiors. The hotel's one-stop dining destination 'The Hub' recently acquired a liquor license and is now serving up a mix signature cocktails. We went for The Connaught's lavish brunch, and here are some of the delicacies that bowled us over.





(Also Read: Hilton Garden Inn Saket's Theatre Buffet Comes With Live Kabab, Pasta And Pizza Counters)





The wide and impressive gamut of options available is may leave you spoilt for choice. We started out with a tour of live counters serving grilled veggies, mushrooms, and fish, followed it up with the gol gappas, chaat, bedmi puri and aloo sabzi that were being served in the Hotel façade, by the pool. There's plenty for meat and sea-food lovers, do not miss out on the lamb chops, chicken piccata and lobsters.





Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta





The selection of cold cuts, cured meat, salads and cheese made for another highlight of this special brunch. The elaborate desi food trail with the evergreen Butter Chicken, Nalli Nihari, Paranthas, Amristsari Chole, delectable Kebabs, famed Chaat Bahaar and sinful desserts such as Daulat Ki Chaat, Doodh Jalebi, Rabri Falooda, Halwa Three Ways and the heart-warming Adrak Wali Chai with Naan Khatai were also included in the launch. We rounded up with the delicate Tiramisu and cream macaroons.





(Also Read: Review: Delhites Rejoice! Chandigarh's Iconic Uncle Jack's Comes To GK 2)





The Hub would be serving potpourri of dishes from around the world. Some fascinating combinations you shouldn't miss. If you are planning to visit soon, do make sure you share the pictures with us.









