Review: Delhites Rejoice! Chandigarh's Iconic Uncle Jack's Comes To GK 2 

Uncle Jack's is a famous American fast-food restaurant in Chandigarh

Remember the buzz and frenzy upon the arrival of Nik Baker's in Delhi back in 2018? The capital had a dejà vu moment with another Chandigarh sensation 'Uncle Jack's' announcing its first outlet in Delhi, that too in GK 2, only a few hundred meters away from Nik Baker's (ironic, much?). For the uninitiated, Uncle Jack's is a renowned American fast-food restaurant of Chandigarh, particularly famous for its boisterous burgers, fantastic fries and waffles that make you go wow at first bite. But there is so much more in the menu that you would certainly leave you spoilt for choice! Here's all that we tried and liked in Uncle Jack's flagship outlet in Delhi.





We started off with the cheese and bacon fries. Spicy fries, slathered over with cheesy sauce and bacon bits made served as a perfect start to us as we began warming up to the place that has a peppy, fast-food chain kind of vibe. The two-storied restaurant could serve as an ideal haunt for you and your friends for those 'American soul food' cravings. We, then, proceeded to the grilled chicken and cheese bagel, with ranch sauce, lettuce and olives- incredibly fresh and nicely done. We also called for their famous chicken strips, that happen to have that perfect crunch, the juicy chicken inside also makes the snack worth your time. If you are a fan of mushrooms you should not miss their mushroom quesadilla, cheese and mushroom melt wrapped inside a whole-wheat bread is an absolute delight. Something that would satisfy all your chicken cravings is the 'Joey Tribbiani Pizza', this square-ish pizza comes with oodles of cheese, chicken ham, chicken sausage, grilled chicken and bbq sauce is show-stopper.

If you are proud of your appetite, you should definitely try the 'Mick Jagger Burger, the double-decker burger comes with two grilled mutton patties, jack sauce and cheese.





If you are looking for something less intense but equally impactful, then go for their sliders, that also come with chips and crisps. There are way too many options to choose from, we took a good amount of time to zero in on 'The Joe Biden' slider and the chicken and cheese burger.





Address: Plot No 22, M Block, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi





Contact No.: +91 76969 40115







