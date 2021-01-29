Hilton Garden Inn Saket's Theatre Buffet Comes With Live Kabab, Pasta And Pizza Counters

It has been a while since buffet restaurants hit the vogue, and the trend is not dying down so soon it seems. Many F&B properties are giving their buffet a unique spin to grab eyeballs, while some hit the spot, some just botch it up further. One of the biggest bummers in these buffet is the utter chaos that comes with including bunch of options in the spread. The more the merrier it is, but we'd rather be interested in a pizza customized to our taste than crowding around 20 chafing dish like a headless chicken. The idea of theatre buffet is clear, quality dishes clubbed with live-high voltage drama.





The Theatre Buffet is being hosted at the India Grills, Hilton Saket. Serving up a mix of International and Indian signature delights like Tuscan Pizzas, Mediterranean kebabs, and Dum handi biryanis, this interesting buffet menu will leave you spoilt for choice but never overwhelmed.





Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta

We started out with the mixed veg uttapam that were served with the side of tomato and coconut chutney and a bowl of soothing sambar. The crispy uttapam with hint of chillies was perfectly executed, the uttapam was soon followed by Laksa curry. The Malaysian spicy noodle curry with goodness of coconut milk, the chopped chicken chunks, and prawns did make the fare quite wholesome.





Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta





Next in line were the kebabs and tikkas, and so many of them, starting with dahi ke kebab, achari paneer tikka, chicken tikka, mahi tikka- the smoky kebabs charged up our appetite with the choice of ingredients and its sheer quality. Nothing seemed tampered with or rushed. One of our personal favourites from the spread have to be the super thin Tuscan pizzas loaded with shredded chicken, these pizzas are so mighty and scrumptious that they will strike a chord with everyone around. We then proceeded to the chicken biryani. Separate, long grain and flavourful rice, intermingled with juicy chicken pieces. The bold spices and the rice-meat combo, makes this biryani a memorable affair.





Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta





There are also a range of cocktails and mocktails to make sure you are constantly fueled for the foodie extravaganza. For the desserts, you should definitely try the chocolate tart that comes crowned with chocolate flakes, the mixed fruit custard is another remarkable addition to the spread.





Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta





Where: Hilton Garden Inn Saket





When : Lunch, INR 1099 Plus Taxes | 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm





Dinner, INR 1299 Plus Taxes | 7 pm to 11 pm













