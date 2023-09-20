Sandwiches are the unsung heroes of quick and satisfying meals. Whether it's breakfast or a midday snack, a sandwich is a versatile choice that can be whipped up in minutes. The beauty of sandwiches lies in their diversity-you can craft a delectable masterpiece by layering your favourite veggies between slices of bread. While store-bought spreads are convenient, did you know that you can easily create a delicious and nutritious spread at home? In this article, we'll unveil a recipe for a high-protein paneer spread that will take your sandwich game to the next level.





Paneer, a versatile dairy ingredient, has long been cherished for its ability to transform simple dishes into culinary delights. However, have you ever considered that you can craft a flavorful spread from this dairy superstar? Paneer is a protein powerhouse, making it a preferred choice for many. Protein plays a vital role in our overall health, and this homemade high-protein paneer spread surpasses its store-bought counterparts. It's entirely vegetarian, with no eggs or additives, and you can whip it up in just minutes, ensuring its freshness.

High-protein Paneer Spread Recipe: How To Make High-protein Paneer Spread







To craft this delightful spread, you'll need paneer, yogurt, salt, chilli flakes, green chillies, coriander, and oregano. If desired, you can also include garlic cloves, though this is entirely optional. Start by placing crumbled paneer in a blender along with yogurt, salt, and green chillies. Blend until the mixture becomes smooth. Transfer it to a bowl, then add chilli flakes and oregano. Mix well, garnish with fresh coriander, and you're ready to assemble your sandwiches.











Click here for the complete Paneer Spread recipe.





Spread this delectable mixture onto slices of bread, add your favourite vegetables, and savour the flavours. Whether you choose to grill your sandwich or not is entirely up to your preference. While you can store this spread in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days, it's at its best when enjoyed fresh. You can also use this versatile spread in wraps and a variety of other dishes.



