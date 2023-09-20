Have you ever tasted the yumminess of a well-made potato chop? This snack may also be known as potato keema chop or potato mince chop. This croquette-like delicacy has several variations. But in general, it consists of a flavourful mince filling encased within a mashed potato ball. Potato chops are typically pan-fried and have a delicately crisp exterior, thanks to the use of breadcrumbs. In India, potato chops are especially popular among Goan communities and are frequently served at house parties and other gatherings. If you also want to try making this delicious treat at home, here is what you should keep in mind:

Here Are 5 Simple Tips To Get Perfect Potato Chops At Home:

1. Refrigerate the potatoes after boiling them

Potato chops recipe: Take care that there are no big lumps after you have mashed the potatoes. Photo Credit: iStock

The first step of preparing the chops is to boil potatoes. Once done, keep them in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes. Then, peel, grate and mash them. Grating before mashing may help avoid lumps. The lower temperature can help you get a potato mash that is less sticky and easier to shape later.

2. Boil the mince separately first

Some people use any leftover keema for the chops. But this tip is in case you're making potato chops from scratch, i.e., you're cooking the mince specially for the chops. Boil it on its own (or with green peas) first - without any of the spices or other ingredients. Later, you can combine and cook it with the masalas. Doing so ensures you get a more enhanced flavour and can also help you avoid getting a curry-like consistency.

3. Ensure your mince stuffing is relatively dry

Potato chops recipe: Ensure that your stuffing is not too wet or oily. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Wondering why you don't want your cooked mince to resemble a curry? Because it has to be later used as a stuffing. If your filling is too watery or too oily, there are chances that your chop may come apart. This is why it is important to ensure that the mince is relatively dry. Additionally, take care that ingredients such as mint/ coriander/ curry leaves or others don't bring in too much moisture and are dried before being added. Similarly, pay attention to how much oil you use.

4. Seal the chops carefully

After your stuffing is ready, you can start assembling the chops. To do this, you have to make cup-like shapes out of the mashed potatoes first. Then you add the mince filling inside and seal the chop closed. Don't add too much stuffing or your chop won't get sealed completely. You can lightly dampen your fingers with water to help you handle the mashed potatoes without them sticking.

5. Don't skip the eggs

Potato chops recipe: Egg is used to give the chops a distinctive coating. Photo Credit: iStock

After the chops are sealed, they are rolled in breadcrumbs and covered in beaten eggs before being shallow-fried. You can add very little water while whisking the eggs to improve the consistency of the coating. Try it for yourself and see! The egg is what gives the chop a distinctive texture and flavour, so don't skip it.

Potato Chops Recipe: How To Make Potato Chops At Home

Our tried-and-tested recipe for potato chops will tell you how to make them from scratch. While some versions of this snack include tomatoes in the filling, ours doesn't. This not only makes for a drier stuffing but also a unique taste that will impress all who taste it. Potato chops can be relished with some ketchup. You can also use them to make a sandwich with bread slices or pav - plain or grilled.





Click here for the complete recipe for potato chops





Potato chops are meant to be shared. So be sure to make them in a large quantity and distribute them to your loved ones. We are certain they will heartily savour them!





