Indian kitchens are home to a wide variety of spices, each offering its own distinct flavour and health benefits. One such spice is aamchoor powder, or dry mango powder, known for adding a tangy flavour and enhancing the overall taste of dishes. Commonly used in Indian recipes like dals, vegetables, chutneys, and curries, aamchoor powder brings a pleasant sourness that lifts the flavour profile of the food.





Although traditionally prepared at home by sun-drying raw mangoes, today most people prefer the convenience of ready-made packets available in the market. In this article, we'll explore how to use aamchoor powder in cooking and the best ways to store it.





What Is Aamchoor Powder Made Of?

Aamchoor powder is made from raw mangoes, locally known as kairi. The mangoes are peeled, thinly sliced, and dried in the sun until they become brittle. These dried slices are then ground into a fine powder, resulting in what we call aamchoor or dry mango powder.

How to Use Aamchoor Powder in Cooking

Aamchoor powder is typically light brown in colour and not only adds tanginess but also enhances the richness of dishes. It's an excellent substitute for tomatoes or lemon juice, especially when fresh ingredients are unavailable.

Here are some common ways to use it in everyday cooking:

Vegetables & Curries: Add aamchoor powder towards the end of cooking to preserve its flavour. It complements most dry vegetables and gravies.

Stuffed Dishes: It's often used in the stuffing for samosas and parathas to give a tangy taste.

Chole (Chickpeas): After the chickpeas are boiled and added to the masala, sprinkle aamchoor powder just before finishing the dish to enhance the flavour.

Marinades: Add it to the marinade for tikkas, kebabs, or grilled items to give them a zesty edge.

Pakoras: Mixing a pinch of aamchoor powder into the batter of pakoras can enhance their taste significantly.

Dals & Sambars: A small amount can add a tangy twist to dals and even sambar for a refreshing variation.

Tips for Storing Aamchoor Powder To maintain its flavour and prolong shelf life, follow these storage tips:

Use an Airtight Container: Always store aamchoor powder in an airtight container to prevent moisture from affecting it.





Keep It in a Cool, Dry Place: Store the container in a kitchen cabinet away from direct sunlight and heat.





Add Salt for Preservation: Before adding the powder to the container, sprinkle half a teaspoon of salt at the bottom. This helps in preserving its freshness for longer.





Next time you reach for aamchoor powder, use these tips to make the most of this versatile and flavourful spice in your cooking.