In our vibrant Indian cuisine, spices are the backbone that offers a beautiful blend of flavours. They transform simple ingredients into culinary art pieces. They add depth to the curries, give rich dishes their signature aroma, and make every bite an exciting experience. We have tons of spices available in the market, but there's one spice that holds a special place in Indian cuisine – Garam Masala. This uniquely aromatic spice blend is often added at the end of the cooking process. But have you actually wondered why? It is a spice blend, so it can go in anytime you, but what makes it so special that it is used to conclude a meal? If you are a culinary enthusiast, then let's learn more about this practice.





What Exactly Is Garam Masala?

If you are new to cooking or are unversed in this special spice mix, then let's start with its literal translation. Garam masala literally means “warm spice mix.” This spice blend is extremely common in Indian households and is prepared with cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, cumin, coriander, and black pepper. Each household has its unique combination, but mostly comprises of these spices only. Not only does it increase the flavour profile of any dish, but it also has digestive benefits.

Why Do We Add Garam Masala At The End?

Adding garam masala at the end of the dish is extremely important for one reason: it preserves the delicate aromas and delicate flavours of the spices. When we add garam masala early in the recipe, the spice blend gets exposed to high heat for a longer time. This can lead to the essential oils, which make the food aromatic and tasteful, resulting in a muted overall flavour. When you add garam masala at the final stage, you ensure that it has full aromatic potential and has a fresh and vibrant taste. This trick works brilliantly for vegetarian dishes, where a sprinkle of garam masala towards the end enhances the overall taste.

Garam Masala Uses Can Be Varied

While the end-of-cooking addition is common, garam masala's usage is versatile and depends on recipe-to-recipe. For example, in some meat-based dishes, this spice mix is added a little earlier in the cooking process to allow its strong flavours to blend deeply with the proteins, making the overall meat curry rich and hearty. Moreover, some marinades also add garam masala to add the ingredients with its warm notes. Ultimately, adding garam masala can be adjusted to suit individual preferences or as per the recipe.

How To Make Garam Masala At Home

You can certainly buy garam masala from grocery shops but making it at home will give you more control over the quantities and quality of the ingredients used. If you want to make garam masala at home, here's what is required:

2 tbsp cumin seeds (jeera)

1 tbsp black peppercorn

8 black cardamom pods

1 tsp cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

2 bay leaves

1 tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg

Steps:

1. In a pan over low heat, add all the above-mentioned spices. Toast them gently, stirring frequently until they give out a delicious aroma. Set aside and let them cool.





2. Once cooled, transfer them to a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Grind the mixture into a fine powder.





3. Store it in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. Try to use this blend within a few months to make the most of its taste.





