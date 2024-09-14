If you're a fan of spicy food, Crispy Chili Garlic Oil is a must-have condiment in your kitchen. This versatile oil can enhance the flavour of almost all your favourite dishes, from momos and pizza to pasta and garlic bread. With its bold combination of chilli flakes, garlic, and aromatic spices, this oil adds a spicy kick to a variety of foods. It's incredibly easy to make, can be stored for months, and is a great addition to any spice lover's pantry.





This versatile condiment is of great use if you keep making all the dishes it can be added to. The recipe for this oil was shared by chef Pooja Munjani on her Instagram handle. Are you excited to make it yourself? Here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Crispy Chilli Garlic Oil I Crispy Chilli Garlic Oil Recipe:

Combine Dry Ingredients: Start by placing chilli flakes in a bowl. Add salt and sugar powder, and mix well to ensure even distribution. Fry Spices: Heat neutral or olive oil in a deep pan. Add chopped garlic, cinnamon, black cardamom, cloves, black pepper, star anise, fresh coriander, onions, and ginger. Fry until fragrant and slightly browned. Remove Spices: Carefully remove the fried spices from the oil and set aside. Fry Garlic and Sesame Seeds: In the same oil, fry chopped garlic and sesame seeds until golden brown. Combine with Chili Flakes: Pour the hot oil over the chilli flakes, salt, and sugar mixture. Stir vigorously to coat the chilli flakes with the oil. Let it Cool: Allow the oil to cool completely before transferring it to a clean, airtight container.

Watch the complete recipe video for chilli garlic oil here:

Tips for the Perfect Crispy Chili Garlic Oil:

Choose the Right Chili Flakes: For a milder flavour, use a combination of dried red chilli flakes and chilli powder. For a spicier oil, opt for pure chilli flakes.

Neutral Oil: Using a neutral oil like vegetable oil or canola oil will help prevent the oil from overpowering the flavour of the spices.

Storage: Store the oil in a cool, dark place. It can be stored for several months.

Adjust the Flavor: If you prefer a sweeter oil, add more sugar. For a more savoury flavour, add a bit more salt.

Once your Crispy Chili Garlic Oil is ready, you can use it to add a kick of flavour to your favourite dishes. Drizzle it over momos, pizza, or pasta, or use it as a spread for garlic bread. You can also use it as a marinade for meat or poultry. The possibilities are endless!





So why not give it a try and enjoy a hot, spicy meal?