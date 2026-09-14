Dosa is a classic South Indian breakfast dish that comes in many delicious varieties. We are adding another wholesome version to the list: High-Protein Quinoa-Paneer Dosa, a perfect option for a nourishing morning meal. This tasty and healthy dosa helps keep you energised throughout the day and pairs beautifully with tomato or coconut chutney. The recipe was shared by content creators Delhi Foodies on their Instagram account.





Making the perfect dosa at home can sometimes be tricky. However, the video explains that achieving the right batter consistency and maintaining the correct tawa (griddle) temperature are key to getting the desired results. If you want to add this nutritious, high-protein quinoa-paneer dosa to your diet, here is the complete recipe.





Also Read: This Sattu Kadhi Recipe By Sanjeev Kapoor Is Cooling, Rich In Protein And Easy To Make

How To Make High-Protein Quinoa-Paneer Dosa

Ingredients





For The Dosa Batter

1/2 cup quinoa

1 cup mixed lentils (yellow moong dal, black urad dal, split moong dal with skin and masoor dal)

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

For The Chutney

10-12 garlic cloves

3 medium onions

4 large tomatoes

3-4 dried red chillies

1/2 cup peanuts

2-inch piece of ginger

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp oil

For The Dosa

Desi ghee

Grated paneer

Moringa powder

Method

Soak the quinoa, lentils and fenugreek seeds together for 5 to 6 hours. Once soaked, drain the water and blend everything into a smooth dosa batter. Allow the batter to ferment overnight or for 6 to 7 hours. To prepare the tomato-peanut chutney, heat a little oil in a pan. Roast the dried red chillies and peanuts for 2 to 4 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic, and sauté for about 2 minutes. Next, add the onions and cook until softened. Add the tomatoes, mix well, cover the pan and cook for 5 to 6 minutes until all the vegetables become soft. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool completely. Blend it into a smooth paste and add salt to taste. Prepare a tadka and mix it into the chutney. Add salt to the fermented batter. Heat a tawa and lightly grease it with ghee. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the tawa and spread it evenly to form a dosa. Sprinkle grated paneer and moringa powder on top, cook until crisp, then fold and serve hot with the chutney.

Moringa powder gives this healthy dosa a unique flavour and an extra nutritional boost.

Watch the video below: