The Sizzler Menu At Yellow Brick Road Is Making Our Winters Merrier

The gastronomic experience is coupled with exquisite cocktails and wines.

It is looking a lot like Christmas at the Yellow Brick Road- Alfresco. One of Delhi's favourite bistro has put together a special winter Smoke Grills menu that is sure to impress you if you happen to be a fan of sizzlers. Think sizzlers and we instantly picture some kabas and some tikkas served on hot-plate; however, at YBR, you get to choose from a range of classic continental, Indian and Chinese sizzlers. From prawns, fish, keema pav, paneer tikka to penne pasta- enjoy them all, sizzling hot this winter at Ambassador, New Delhi, IHCL SeleQtions. The Al-fresco is also decked up in all things winter-y and festive (think: fairy light and stars), taking the whole experience a notch higher. If you are looking to dine during day, you are in for a treat too. The patrons can enjoy flamboyant preparations of the multi-cuisine restaurant while basking in the winter sun, and also interact with chefs who would be preparing the sizzling delights live. The gastronomic experience is coupled with exquisite cocktails and wines.





(Also Read: Christmas 2019: Celebrate The Festival With Merry Feasts At These Places Across India)





We tried a tiger prawns sizzler and loved every bit of the crispy, juicy and delectable flavours that were on our plate. A sizzling keema pav is something we were particularly looking forward to and were not left disappointed. The theatrics of the presentation is noteworthy; however, when the dish cools down, it tastes like your regular keema pav. The penne sizzler is also an interesting winter offering you can try. Along with the sizzlers, we also tried a couple of YBR's classic like YBR Chicken, made with red wine marinated spicy grilled chicken and served with sautéed vegetables and jacket potatoes- this stunner is one mighty treat you will love this nippy season. Among light bites, we really enjoyed the kurkuri idli chaat, a combination of mini-fried idli, chickpeas, cottage cheese and masala potatoes topped with tamarind, curd and mint chutney. The cheese toast also impresses for its texture and comforting flavours.

The sizzler menu is up till the end of this year, make sure you do not miss out on these delish offerings.





When: 4th December to 31st December 2019





Price: A la Carte menu, as per selection





Time: 1230 hrs to 1145 hrs





Venue: Yellow Brick Road Alfresco, Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions







