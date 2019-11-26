The World Week Of Italian Cuisine 2019 Struck The Right Chord With The Food Connoisseurs Of Delhi

the 4th edition of the World Week of Italian Cuisine focused on zero wastage of food.

With the purpose of promoting and stretching out the culinary traditions of Italy in our country, The Embassy of Italy organised the World Week of Italian Cuisine in New Delhi. This year, the 4th edition of the World Week of Italian Cuisine was held from November 20th to 24th, 2019. The theme of the coveted event was "Zero Waste Cooking", which was thought to be relevant in the current times when we are facing scarcity of natural resources. The high-profile, week-long event saw special guests flowing in from Italy as well. Both the countries of Italy and India came together on a single platform to share experiences, journeys and work on many culinary initiatives.





The event started off with the Italian delegation of ALMA students (the International School of Italian Cookery), led by Chef Andrea Ruisi, meeting their peers from the International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA) in New Delhi. The teams bonded over some exciting team work activities that included exchanging recipes and experiences on how to manage food waste in the kitchen.





On the second day i.e. November 21st, "Zero-Waste Cooking, The Talk", was held at the Italian Institute of Culture. Some leading experts from the food industry participated in the conference and shared their views and suggestions on food security and on the 'zero waste approach'. The list of dignitaries had some big names like Chef Cristina Bowerman (Michelin Star from Glass Hostaria), Chef Anahita Dhondy (founder of SodaBottleOpenerWala), Chef Ritu Dalmia (Diva Restaurants), Chef Andrea Ruisi (Alma), Mr. Arjun Datta (IICA), Mr. Ankit Kawatra (Zomato Feeding India), moderated by Mr. Sid Khullar (Chef at Large and Cal Wellness).





The participants had a detailed discussion on how the zero-waste approach may enhance creativity and foster a better use of ingredients. The conference was followed by a fun and informative zero-waste cooking demonstration by Chef Cristina Bowerman & Chef Ritu Dalmia at Diva restaurant.





On the evening of November 22nd, Friday, the Embassy of Italy hosted a Gala Dinner whose menu was specially curated by Michelin star Chef Cristina Bowerman, together with Chef Ritu Dalmia. The bread for the dinner was provided by the Brown Bread Bakery, a project by the not-for-profit "Learn For Life Empowerment Project" that aides the underprivileged and promotes organic farming and local food production. At the end of the event, Alma and IICA signed a friendship agreement for future cooperation.





Saturday, November 24th saw a thrilling cook off challenge between two teams of students lead by Chef Cristina Bowerman and Chef Anahita Dhondy. Post the competition, the delegation moved to the Bacchon Kaghar Shelter where children enjoyed a warm meal made of the extra food leftover from the Gala Dinner, which was prepared by ALMA and IICA students and distributed by Zomato Feeding India.







