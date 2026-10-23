A crispy coating, tender meat and a satisfying bite can make a simple cutlet a favourite meal. Across the world, different cuisines have developed their own versions of this popular dish, pairing breaded meat with sauces, cheese, rice, potatoes or fresh vegetables. While some recipes focus on a crunchy exterior, others add rich toppings or serve the cutlet with a satisfying side dish.
TasteAtlas' October 2026 list of the world's best breaded cutlets features different versions of the dish from around the world. Brazil's Bife a Parmegiana takes the first position with a rating of 4.4 out of 5. Japanese, Ukrainian, Argentine, Austrian and Italian dishes also feature on the list.
10 Best Breaded Cutlets in the World! Explore more: https://t.co/p83O74nna9 A piece of meat, a coating of breadcrumbs and a pan of hot oil have produced some of the world's most familiar comfort foods. What changes from country to country is everything around that foundation: the type of meat, thickness of the cutlet, frying method, sauce and accompaniments. Japan serves crisp katsu with curry, Austria keeps its schnitzel thin and simple, while Argentina and Brazil often add tomato sauce and melted cheese. At the top of the latest ranking is Brazil's bife à parmegiana, followed by Japanese katsu karē and Ukrainian kotleta po-kyivsky
— TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) October 19, 2026
Bife À Parmegiana, Brazil - 4.4/5
Brazil's Bife à Parmegiana tops the ranking. The dish consists of a tender beef cutlet coated in flour, egg and breadcrumbs, then fried until crisp. It is covered with tomato sauce and melted cheese, usually mozzarella or Parmesan, before being baked until the topping becomes bubbly and golden. Often served with rice and French fries, the dish combines a crunchy coating with a rich, cheesy topping.
ALSO READ |India Ordered 1,794 Sabudana Dishes An Hour During Navratri Weekend: Swiggy Report
Katsu Karē, Japan - 4.4/5
Katsu karē brings together a breaded cutlet, steamed rice and thick Japanese curry sauce. The cutlet is made with pork and is coated in breadcrumbs before frying. The mild, slightly sweet curry adds flavour to the crisp meat and rice. The dish combines two popular elements of Japanese comfort food in one filling meal.
Kotleta Po Kyivsky (Chicken Kyiv), Ukraine - 4.3/5
Also known as chicken Kyiv, this dish features chicken breast wrapped around chilled butter, often flavoured with herbs. The chicken is coated in breadcrumbs and fried until golden. Its rich filling and crunchy coating make it stand out among other breaded chicken dishes.
Milanesa Napolitana, Argentina - 4.3/5
Milanesa napolitana is a popular dish from Buenos Aires. It is made with a breaded and fried cutlet topped with ham, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, which is melted under a grill. French fries are a common accompaniment. The dish is usually served with French fries. Any leftovers can also be used to make sandwiches known as sánguche de milanesa.
Schnitzel Wiener Art, Austria - 4.2/5
Schnitzel Wiener Art is a variation of Austria's traditional Wiener schnitzel. While the original dish is made with veal, this version uses pork, which is generally cheaper and more widely available. The pork is pounded thin, coated and pan-fried in oil or a mixture of oil and butter until golden and crispy. It is commonly served with potato salad, French fries or parsley potatoes.
Milanesa, Argentina - 4.2/5
Milanesa is often considered Argentina's unofficial national dish. It is made by coating a thin slice of beef in breadcrumbs and frying it in hot oil until crisp. It is popular in Argentine homes and restaurants. It is often served with a squeeze of lemon, mashed potatoes or French fries.
Tonkatsu, Japan - 4.2/5
Tonkatsu is Japan's well-known breaded pork cutlet, made with pork coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried until crisp. It first appeared in Japan in the late 19th century as part of yoshoku, a style of Japanese cooking influenced by Western cuisine. Over time, it became widely popular and developed into several variations.
Cotoletta Alla Milanese, Italy - 4.2/5
Cotoletta alla Milanese is a traditional Italian dish made with a veal cutlet that is pounded thin, coated in breadcrumbs and pan-fried. It is considered a long-standing speciality of Milan and the Lombardy region, with a history dating back to the 12th century.
Wiener Schnitzel, Austria - 4.2/5
Wiener schnitzel is one of Austria's best-known dishes. It is prepared with veal that is pounded thin, coated in flour, egg and breadcrumbs, and pan-fried until crisp. The dish is commonly served with lemon, potato salad, parsley potatoes or French fries.
Tori Katsu, Japan - 4.1/5
Tori katsu, also known as chicken katsu, is a popular Japanese dish made with chicken coated in flour, beaten eggs and panko breadcrumbs before being fried until golden and crispy. Although chicken breast is commonly used, other cuts of chicken can also be used to prepare it. It is typically served with steamed white rice and katsu sauce, a thick, sweet and tangy condiment.
ALSO READ |Would You Try Lobster Ice Cream? This Maine Shop's Unusual Flavour Is Viral