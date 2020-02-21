These 5-Minute Potato Chips Are The Ultimate Answer To Untimely Hunger Pangs 

SEARCH
These 5-minute aloo chips are ideal for the times you are cravings something crunchy, crispy and yummy. Since they are made at home, you could be sure about the quality too.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 21, 2020 17:27 IST

Potatoes are an integral part of desi kitchen pantry.

Highlights
  • Potato is an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine
  • Potatoes are densely packed with nutrients
  • Potato chips should be consumed in moderation

How many tasks can you perform in under five minutes? Very few, we suppose. Especially when it comes to cooking there are only a handful of things you can get done within five minutes. What if we tell you that we have a recipe that takes only a handful of your time and can be savoured all through the day? Yes, you heard us. These 5-minute aloo chips are ideal for the times you are cravings something crunchy, crispy and yummy. Since they are made at home, you could be sure about the quality too.

Potatoes are an integral part of desi kitchen pantry. It is used to make curries, pulao, fritter, halwa and what not. Would you believe potatoes are not even Indian? They were brought to Indian by Portuguese traders and became a mainstay in our cuisine. If you too are charmed by the tuber, you are sure to love these chips. That's right, instead of grabbing a packet from your local store, try making it at home with this simple recipe by food blogger and YouTuber Parul. You only need a handful of ingredients for it, the main ones being potato salt and water. Chop the potatoes in thickness of your liking and fry away. If you are wary of calories, you can air-fry them too. Since potatoes are high in carbs, it is advisable to eat them in control.

Here's the recipe of home-made potato chips posted on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Try it at home and let us know how you like it in the comments below!
 



