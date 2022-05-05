As students, we often live on a budget. We have to be mindful about our spending, and we always count how much money we have left for the month. And due to this, many of us tend to miss out on certain experiences or stop ourselves from visiting places. However, if you still want to have fun and stay within budget, fret not; we have you covered! Today we bring you some cafes and restaurants that you can visit whenever you feel like eating out or when you have to give a treat to your friends! These places have a range of things on their menu which will be within your budget. Check them out below:

9 Budget-Friendly Cafes For Students:

1. Rico's

This beautiful café in the bustling market of Kamla Nagar offers a range of American items, pizza, pastas, nachos, fries, drinks and more on the menu! The ambience of the place is lively and surely Instagram-worthy too. We recommend you try out their pizza and spicy fries. It costs around INR 800 for two.

2. Cha Bar

This place is perfect for when you want a light brunch or when you want to spend some quality time on a date. Plus, if you are an avid reader, the bar is next to a book store that you would equally love exploring. The café is located in Connaught Place and costs approx. INR 600 for two.

3. AMA Café

Do you miss that Himalayan café vibes? Well, now you can enjoy that in Delhi too! AMA café, located in Majnu ka Tila, is the perfect place to catch breakfast and enjoy the peace that it offers. We highly recommend you try out their pancakes and cheesy fries! The place costs around INR 600 for two.

4. Indian Coffee House

This legendary place is ideal to go to if you are on a budget and want to fill your tummy. It has a simple feel, is affordable, and has great meals. Indian Coffee House has several outlets across the country. In Delhi, you will find it in Connaught Place. A lunch for two here costs INR 500.

5. Cantino

With a delicious range of foods, Instagram-worthy pictures and live music, Cantino is a one-stop for all. The beautiful cafe is set in the heart of GTB Nagar. It has a lively ambience that you would love to experience. The place costs approx. INR 850 for two.

6. Carnatic

Love south Indian food? Then you must visit Carnatic in Lodhi Colony! The place has a simple vibe and delicious food. Just one meal there is sure to fill you up. It costs around INR 400 for two.

7. Biryani By Kilo

Who doesn't love biryani? The mere mention of this dish makes us drool! If you want to have some tasty biryani or enjoy it with your friends, you can enjoy some from this place. It will cost you around INR 400 for one person.

8. Dalgrak

Want to enjoy some Korean food on a low budget? Dalgrak is a must-visit! Located inside Korean Cultural Centre in Lajpat Nagar, the place costs around INR 450 for two people. They offer you a range of yummy Korean delights that you will love to have.

Kake Da Hotel

For many Delhi residents, Kake Da Hotel is another favourite hangout spot. This restaurant has ruled our hearts with its exquisite cuisine since 1931. The aroma of the food, especially their butter chicken and dal makhani, will tempt you to order!





So, what are you waiting for? Next time you plan to go out, do visit these places!