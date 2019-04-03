These Flavour-Infused Water Drinks Will Make You Forget About Aerated Drinks

Highlights Infused water is made by infusing fruits, vegetables or herbs into water

The best way to keep yourself cool and hydrated in this balmy weather is to have lots of fluids. Even after having countless glasses of water, the fickle mind in everyone will always run towards icy cold soda beverages. In an imaginary world, it would be wonderful to chug down one glass after another of our favourite soft drink without caring about our health, but, in the real world, we really do care! Infused water comes to the rescue of those who are bored of guzzling plain old water. These beverages are created by infusing flavoursome fruits, vegetables or herbs into water and let it stand for few hours; better still - overnight, till the water absorbs all the flavours and nutritious properties from the foods.

As the water cops out only the flavours of the foods and not the sugar content, this turns out to be a light-weight beverage, which is easy to digest and keeps calories in check. This is the perfect detox drink for summers as it not only hydrates but also flushes out toxins from the body. Another reason to love this form of water is that it is super simple to make and spurts out a fount of refreshing flavours in the mouth.









Pick a large glass jar and get down to making the below mentioned infused water recipes to beat the summer heat.





Watermelon Basil -

For 1 cup of cubed watermelon pieces, add a handful of scrambled basil leaves in a jar full of drinking water. Refrigerate it for at least 5 hours and serve it cold.

Pineapple And Coconut -

Add chunks of 1 watermelon and 1 coconut in water. Cut a couple of thin slices of lemon and drop into the water jar. Wait for 4 hours or more and enjoy this refreshing ale.





Apple And Carrot -

Just infuse coarsely cut slices of 1 carrot, 1 apple and 1 lemon in drinking water and relish the taste of this delicious drink.





Grape And Orange -

Put 200 grams of halved grapes into a jar full of water. Cut thin slices of 1 orange and add. The tangy flavoured water will uplift and reset your senses under the sweltering climate.





Mint Cucumber -

This is the perfect detox drink for summers. Add slices of 1 cucumber and 1 lemon with 100 grams of roughly chopped mint leaves. Place it all in the water and let it stand overnight. Drink it the next morning to jump start your day.





You can always mix other ingredients of your choice and create your own concoction of infused water. Quench your thirst this summer with these amazing flavour-infused water drinks. However, keep in mind that your body still needs to consume fruits and vegetables in their raw form to draw out their health benefits to the optimal level.







