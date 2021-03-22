World Water Day is being celebrated on 22nd March all over the world. This year, the theme is 'Valuing Water' as the value of water is much more than its price. The importance of water in the kitchen too cannot be understated. Water is a great way to detox and hydrate the body from within. The inclusion of sufficient water in the diet is recommended for weight management too. Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Twitter to share some healthy infused water recipes on the occasion. These are recipes offering a range of health benefits for the body with their antioxidative and cooling properties. Take a look:

Here Are 5 Infused Water Recipes by Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

1. Lemon water

From celebrities to dietitians, lemon water is loved by all for multiple reasons. The simple concoction is recommended by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor for its weight loss benefits. "Low in calories and high in potassium, a glass of warm lemon water in the morning and one in the night can be a panacea," suggests Sanjeev Kapoor.

(Also Read: World Water Day 2021: Theme, Significance And 5 Tips To Save Water In Kitchen)

World Water Day: Make lemon-infused water for multiple health benefits.

2. Jeera water

Jeera (or cumin) is known for its digestive properties, which is why consuming it is a great idea. It is also known to improve metabolism and energy levels. As for how to make it, chef Sanjeev Kapoor says, "All you need to do is boil a couple of teaspoons of Jeera with about a liter of water and ring it to a boil. Cool and fill up your mason jar or sipper."

3. Saunf water

Fennel seeds can be used to remedy a number of ailments due to their antioxidants and unique benefits. Digestive ailments can also be cured with Saunf water. "Soak a tablespoon of fennel seeds in a cup of water overnight and clean your eyes with that water which would help to cure puffy eyes and sore eyes," suggests celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

(Also Read: Here's Why You Should Drink Fennel Seed (Saunf) Water For Weight Loss)

World Water Day: Saunf water or fennel water is great for digestion.

4. Cucumber water

Cucumber is one of the must-have seasonal vegetables of the summer season. Its high water content makes it perfect to make infused water with it. The recipe is also quite simple, as Sanjeev Kapoor says, "Add slices of it to a jar of chilled water and sip on it through the day - It won't just cool off your system from the inside out but also help you shed a few pounds, stock up on antioxidants and make your skin glow."

5. Watermelon water

Hydration is key during the summer months, which is why watermelon-infused water is the perfect way to go. "The gorgeous colour and taste of this one will help you reach the daily water goal required for your body quite easily," agrees celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

So, rev up your hydration game and try these wonderful, infused water recipes today! For even more infused-water recipes, click here.