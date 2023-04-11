It's true that our diet plays a significant role in the functioning of our body. What we eat or drink directly affects our health in a good or bad way. Sometimes our body has a certain deficiency, which can be fulfilled through proper dietary intake. For someone with low haemoglobin level, also called anaemia, it is important to eat food that increases the red blood cells count. Haemoglobin is a protein present in our red blood cells that carries oxygen to the rest of your body. A drop in haemoglobin count can lead to many health issues, and a person may feel dizzy, have fatigue, headaches, fast heart rate, paleness of skin, etc. One can increase their haemoglobin count by consuming natural foods. We have listed down the names of food that may naturally increase your blood count, if you eat them regularly.





Also Read: Spruce It Up: 5 Easy Hacks To Clean Kitchen With Lemon Juice

Here Are 5 Foods That Help Increase Haemoglobin Level:

1. Beetroot

Beetroot is highly recommended to increase the body's red blood cells count. It is packed with nutrients like iron, folic acid, potassium and fibre. Just boil some beetroot and make a healthy salad bowl of it. You can also make fresh beetroot juice and consume it every day.

Prepare fresh beetroot juice at home. Photo Credit: iStock

2. Pomegranate

Pomegranates are tasty and healthy. They are a rich source of both calcium and iron. Besides this, it also has protein, carbohydrates and fibre, which help in increasing blood count. Make fresh pomegranate juice and drink it every day to increase heamoglobin in your body.





Also Read: 5 Easy Tips to Pick The Perfect Ripe Watermelon

3. Green Leafy Vegetables

If your haemoglobin is low, make sure you increase your iron intake. The best way to start is by adding iron rich food and B-complex-rich foods in your diet. Spinach is a green leafy vegetable that you should add in your diet because it is a rich source of iron and will be extremely beneficial in increasing your haemoglobin count.

Spinach is rich in iron and is helpful to build haemoglobin levels. Photo Credit: unsplash

4. Dates And Dry Fruits

Dates are a good source of antioxidants. They are sweet, tasty and also a great source of iron. Dry fruits too are rich in fibre, vitamins and iron. Add dates and dry fruits like almonds, prunes, walnuts, dry plum or apricot in your daily diet. Almonds have copper, iron and vitamins that help in producing haemoglobin. Soak 5-6 almonds overnight and eat them the next morning.

Add dry fruits to your daily diet. Photo Credit: unsplash

5. Meats And Eggs

Non-vegetarians can add lean meats to their meals, which you can get from chicken and fish. These have non-heme irons and protein, which are required to increase haemoglobin. Eating eggs too can be beneficial as they contain antioxidants, protein and iron. You can make tasty dishes like lemon chicken, egg curry, fish curry, etc., and make them a part of your diet.





Note: These are some basic foods you can eat to increase your haemoglobin count, however, we recommend you consult a doctor for proper guidance.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.