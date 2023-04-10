With the onset of summer, watermelon season is now just around the corner. At this time of year, you can spot water melon vendors on the streets and with carts everywhere. The sweet-tasting, succulent watermelons are the finest way to stay hydrated in this scorching heat. Because watermelons have a high-water content and are rich in antioxidants, they are one of the best fruits to eat in the summer. Watermelon help in fighting inflammation and keep stomach cool. They can be eaten plain, or in salads with mint and feta, or as a juice or smoothie, the possibilities are endless. And each is more refreshing than the last. But one of the things that often confounds is how to pick the right one. In earlier days, vendors would cut chunks out of the watermelon for you to taste and test. But lately, with increased concern over hygiene, this is not a popular practice any more. So how can we tell if the watermelon is perfectly ripe? There are a few easy ways to determine if the watermelon you're purchasing from your local market is at its peak ripeness and we've put them together for you.





Here Are 5 Ways You Can Check If The Watermelon Is Ripe:

1. Check The Weight

Checking the weight of watermelon is great way to find out if it's ripe. Compare two melons of approximately the same size and weigh them in your hands. The heavier one is more likely to be juicy and ripe than the lighter one.

Check the weight of watermelon before purchasing. Photo Credit: istock

2. Knock On The Melon

Just like knocking at a door, use your knuckles to knock on the watermelon. A ripe water melon will give out a deep sound wheres a less ripe one will have a higher pitched sound. If it sounds hollow or flat, then it is most likely overripe.

3. Smell The Watermelon

Trust your nose and just take in a deep whiff of the watermelon aroma. The sweet and heavy aroma of watermelons is quite distinctive. If you can't smell anything through the rind, then it is most likely underripe. On the other hand, if the aroma is too strong, then it is most likely overripe.





4. Look At The Texture

The texture of the rind (outer covering) is generally quite telling. Unlike many other fruit, this covering or peel is quite hard but the perfectly ripe watermelon rind will have just a little bit of give when you press into it with your fingers. If it gives in to the pressure quite easily and is bordering on squishy, then it is overripe. An underripe watermelon, however, will have a very hard rind.

Make watermelon slush to quench your thirst. Photo Credit: istock

5. Check The Colour And Look For the Field Spot

This is the easiest way to find out which watermelon is ripe and which one is not. The ones in dark green color and light green patterns are ripe. You can also check the side of the melon for a patch of colour. If that patch is yellow, then it means that the watermelon ripened on the vine in the field. However if that patch is white, then it is likely that the watermelon was picked too early and not at its peak ripeness.

What's The Best Way To Store Watermelon?

Until the watermelon is completely ripe and uncut, store it at room temperature on the counter. However, if you have bought a ripe watermelon, ready for consumption, you can keep it in the refrigerator for about a week. It will remain fresh and cool for you to cut into when ready. Simply slice or cube the watermelon and consume it raw. Once cut, the watermelon should be stored tightly covered in the refrigerator and be consumed within 3-4 days.





If you are bored of having plain and simple watermelon, you can also make may refreshing juices, smoothies and salads with it.





Now that you know how to pick the perfectly ripe watermelon, tell us how you ate it by leaving a comment below.