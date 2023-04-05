The culture of making curd at home in Indian households started many years back when there were no super markets and packaged food products. Although, today curd is easily available in market, people still prefer setting it at their home. Why? Because you can easily set curd in bulk and it is also pocket-friendly. Setting curd is simple and all you require is to understand every step properly. If you find it challenging to set thick curd at home, then these simple tips can be very helpful for you to set a perfectly thick curd in no time.





Step-By-Step Process To Set Thick Curd:

1. Heat milk in big pot over medium flame. Using a big pot will save milk from spilling or pouring out when it's boiling.

2. Let the milk boil on medium flame for 10 to 15 minutes as it will make curd thicker.





3. Now remove the milk from the stove and let it cool down in room temperature.





4. Ensure the milk is lukewarm and not too cold.





5. Next you will have to froth the milk. All you need to do is transfer milk from one pot to another pot. Do this 4 to 5 times till the milk becomes frothy.





6. Frothing milk helps in making thicker curd, so make sure you do not skip this step.





7. Now add 2 tablespoons of curd in the milk and mix it well.





8. Pour the mix in another container; you can also set the curd in the same pot.





9. Cover it with the lid and keep it aside. Ensure not to move it till it sets.





10. Keep it overnight, and your thick curd will be ready.





11. Store the curd in the refrigerator to increase its shelf life.

Why Is the Curd Not Set Thick?

Curd needs to be kept in the right temperature to perfectly set. Photo Credit: istock

At times, when we prepare curd at home, it turns out to be runny and not thick. There could be many reasons for it. One that you might not have boiled milk enough, second that the milk you used wasn't creamy or was too watery. Another reason could be that it was not set in the right temperature. If you keep curd in cold temperature, the curd doesn't set properly or turns out to have a runny consistency.





Should We Have Curd In Morning Or Night?

Many of us have this question, if curd should be consumed at night or not? It is best to consume curd in morning or day time. Avoid having curd at night as it may lead to indigestion and various other health issues. Also including curd in your diet during summer will help in keeping your stomach cool. You can consume it as chaach or raita.

Is Curd Healthy To Eat?

Curd is rich in probiotics.

Yes, curd is a good source of probiotics because it contains lactic acid bacteria, which is good for a healthy gut. The healthy bacteria found in curd helps in food digestion and also brings relief from bloating and gas.





You can also make many delicious drinks and dishes with curd at home. Hope these tips were helpful for you to set thicker curd. Share your feedback in the comments section below.