This 3-Ingredient Mango Lassi Ice-Cream Is The Ultimate Summer Treat You Deserve Today

Highlights Mangoes are an Indian summer staple

Mangoes can be used in a variety of dishes

Mango ice cream is very easy to make

The summer is upon us, and as the temperatures continue to soar, we are raiding our kitchen for all things that can make this heat a tad more tolerable - and more than often our hunt ends at mangoes. If mangoes are on your mind all the time, you have arrived at the right place. Mango is called the king of fruits, and is an intrinsic part of Indian summers. The love affair has not been any less a royal affair either. Did you know that there was special royal patronage for mango grafting during the Mughal Era? While you can get mangoes anytime of the year nowadays, the traditional mango season in India begins somewhere in April and goes on until July. There are umpteen variants of mangoes that we enjoy through the summer months like safeda alphonso, langda, dussehri and chausa et al. Some like to tuck it in raw, while some love making new dishes with the pulpy fruit. This mango lassi ice-cream is one of the easiest desserts you can prepare this summer - that too with some left-over mango lassi. You only need all of three ingredients to put together this dessert, so now you really do not have any excuse to not try this at home today.





Just like mango shakes and shikanji, mango lassi is also inarguably one of our most favourite summer drinks of all times. After all, it is just so easy to prepare - just blend a cup of fresh mangoes with some milk/yogurt and sugar and you ared done. But how many of you knew that you can use this lassi to make yourself a delicious portion office cream? Yes, you heard us. Making ice-cream at home is that easy and it is just ideal to satiate those ice-cream cravings that you are struggling with in this intense heat. It is home-made, fresh and made with good quality of ingredients chosen by you. Does it get any better? We guess not.





Here's a step-by-step recipe of mango lassi ice-cream:





Try making this ice cream at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. We would also love to know what all are you planning to make with mangoes this season. Don't forget to write to us and send pictures.







