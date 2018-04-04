Can Eating Mangoes Cause Acne?

Highlights Excessive consumption of mangoes may raise body temperature

Mango is the best summer fruit that is nutrient-dense

Mangoes are otherwise excellent for your skin

but also for the numerous health benefits they have to offer . According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, throughout Asia, mango has both spiritual and medicinal significance. Mangoes are high in antioxidants beta-carotene and vitamin C, and are great for boosting the immune system, further protecting eyesight and aiding digestion. While mango has been deemed as one of the healthiest fruits, there is a popular belief that it might be a cause of acne, especially when eaten during summers. Does it really cause skin problems ? Why do people believe so? Let's find out.

It is believed that excessive consumption of mangoes tend to produce heat in the body; which means that they raise the body's temperature that may further cause ailments like acne, boils, rash and even acidity in the body.

According to Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic Health Coach, Shilpa Arora, "Mango is the best summer fruit that is rich in vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, fibre, vitamin B6 and beta-carotene that is an essential nutrient for skin health. In fact, all of these nutrients are skin healing nutrients; for example, fibre in mangoes cleanses your gut that is overloaded with toxic substances. Mangoes do not cause acne or any skin conditions; however, moderation and discipline in eating habits is mandatory for a balanced holistic approach for health."

As per Dr. Zamurrud Patel, Consultant Dietician at Global Hospitals Mumbai, "Mangoes are loaded with essential nutrients that may not affect the body in a negative way; however, this applies when the fruit is eaten in a moderate quantity. Excessive consumption can lead to various health problems."

Mangoes are otherwise excellent for your skin; thanks to the various nutrients present in them. They are a rich source of vitamin A or beta-carotene, which is a strong antioxidant that helps rejuvenate the skin and prevent the growth of acne or pimples. In fact, apart from eating the fruit pulp, the skin of the fruit is rich in alpha hydroxyl acids (AHA) that is used as an excellent skin exfoliator and rejuvenator.

So, go on and add mangoes to your daily diet during summer, but make sure you limit the consumption of the same. Experts generally recommend eating not more than two mangoes per day. Diabetics may consult their doctors before savouring the fruit. Happy summers!