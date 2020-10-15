First Chicken Nugget Sent Into Space - Twitter Calls It Best News Of 2020

A chicken nugget has journeyed from space back to Earth.

Chicken nuggets are one of the hot favourite snack items for chicken lovers. Juicy, succulent chicken pieces encased in a crispy and crumbly coating - what's there not to like about this evergreen dish? A bizarre news about chicken nuggets recently surfaced on social media. Iceland Foods, a British supermarket chain, has sent a chicken nugget into space for the first time ever as a part of their 50th birthday celebrations. Take a look at their tweet to see the video of it being sent into space:





The video of the chicken nugget being sent into space has received over 600k views and counting on Twitter. Netizens couldn't get enough of the hilarious way to celebrate the milestone of the company. The video showed how the chicken nugget was thrown into space and its journey captured on camera. According to reports, the chicken nugget reached about 1.10 lakh feet above the Earth in a time period of 45 minutes. It then returned back and landed safely with a parachute as shown in the video.

Twitterati couldn't help but react to the unbelievable news. While some called it the first good news of the dreary year 2020, others wanted to know some more details about the 'out of the world' chicken nuggets. Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions:





