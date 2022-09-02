Butter Chicken is a timeless classic that works for any situation or time! Butter Chicken is a rich dish made with tender chicken chunks that have been marinated in a mixture of exotic spices. It is finished with a generous amount of cream and leaves us drooling with every bite. This delicacy from Punjab has won fans not only locally but also abroad. And because of this love, you will find so many variations of butter chicken, from butter chicken pasta to biryani and more. So, if you also love to relish a yummy butter chicken dish, here we bring you a recipe for a butter chicken sandwich to try!





Sandwich is one of the most well-liked meals since it is quick, simple, and filling. The best aspect is that any stuffing can be used to make it. However, if you are bored of the same kind of vegetable or potato stuffing, you cannot miss out on the butter chicken sandwich. This sandwich has a fulfilling and rich creamy taste. You can make this for lunch, dinner, or simply when you are in the mood for a hearty meal. Plus, when you pair it with spicy chutney, you will ask for more and more of this goodness! Check out the full recipe below.





(Also Read: 5 Mouth-Watering Butter Chicken Snacks To Indulge In This Weekend)

We bet you won't be able to resist this butter chicken sandwich.

Butter Chicken Sandwich Recipe: Here's How To Make Butter Chicken Sandwich

Marinate the chicken chunks in salt, a little haldi, and red chilli powder. Fry and set aside. Add some oil and butter to a pan, then add the onion paste and cook it until it turns translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and tomato puree. Garam masala, red chilli powder, haldi, and other dried spices are added next. Finally, put cream, salt, and cashew paste after cooking for a while. Throw in the chicken chunks and let it cook. Take sandwich bread, and add this butter chicken in the middle. Top it with onions and grill the sandwich. Serve and enjoy!

For the full recipe for this butter chicken sandwich, click here.

Try out this fantastic recipe and let us know how you found its taste.