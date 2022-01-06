We have no reservations in admitting that potatoes are the most versatile vegetable in our kitchens. You can always turn to potatoes to make something or other when you don't know what to cook. From gravies, curries, snacks or even a simple side salad, there is no dearth of recipes, leaving us spoilt for choice. Moreover, potatoes aren't just famous in Indian cuisine; they're also popular in other cuisines worldwide. So, if you too love a good dish made with potatoes, here we bring you a popular recipe of chilli garlic potato bites! These chilli garlic potato bites have spicy and sharp flavours infused with roasted garlic that makes it a winner recipe on any occasion.





In this easy-to-make recipe, you would need to mash and prepare a potato base, then fry it and mix with flavours of garlic and spices. Sounds easy to make, right? Once you make this, we are sure that you will keep coming back to these. Plus, people of all ages will love this crispy potato snack. So, without further ado, let us check out the recipe for these chilli garlic potato bites.

Chilli Garlic Potato Bites Recipe: Here's How To Make Chilli Garlic Potato Bites

First, grate the potatoes, keep them aside. Next, heat a pan, sauté garlic and chilli flakes in oil. Add rice flour to the pan, let it cook for some time. Pour in water and mix it well till the rice flour becomes a soft dough. Remove it from heat. In a mixing bowl, combine the grated potatoes and rice flour dough. From this dough, roll out small bite-sized balls using your hands. Deep fry the balls. Once they are crisp enough, take them out, garnish them with cheese and enjoy!

For the full recipe of chilli garlic potato bites, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



