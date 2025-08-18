An example of a cultural difference between Indians and the Dutch has gone viral on Instagram and got many people talking. The discussion was sparked by the video of a street interview featuring a Netherlands-based man of Indian origin. It was shared on the Instagram page @datingbeyondborders. In the beginning, he reveals (in answer to two questions) that he is from the Netherlands and that his parents are from India. He was then asked, "Which part of your personality is more Indian?"





He responded, "If you look at Indian culture, we're all about food. Even if someone is coming to just fix the tap, you will give them a meal, you will give them tea. Dutch culture does not have that as much. You give someone a cup of coffee. But you wouldn't necessarily invite someone for dinner," he said.

The interviewer asked him whether he had any relevant childhood memories about experiencing this cultural difference first-hand. The man went on to narrate one incident from his childhood, which involved a barbecue being hosted by his neighbours. He was apparently friends with another kid there and was at their house while the event was going on. When his parents came to pick him up later, they asked him about his time there. He replied, "It was really fun, but I didn't get any of the meat." His parents didn't understand why. So he explained that he was told that the meat was only for the grown-ups.





When he had asked for some meat, he was told it was finished. "But I saw that they were putting the meat in the fridge," he stated. He later came to know that they were saving that for the next day. The Indian man's mother was shocked. "I am not saying all Dutch people are like that. They are not," he admitted. "But it could happen in the Netherlands." He also said that his friends agreed with his mom's perspective.











In the comments section, many Indian people were stunned by the story. Several users compared the differences in attitude towards food and guests between Asian and European countries. Some users felt that one cannot always generalise, but that the man's take rang true for certain people from the Netherlands. Read some of the reactions below:





"It's true, but not all of them - some are very kind and generous."





"'Have you eaten?' is the first question Asian families ask anyone who has ever stepped over their threshold. Even delivery persons are offered water or juice. And their children's friends? Not one is leaving without being stuffed."





"Thank you, God, for not experiencing this. I lived modestly, as did all my friends growing up, but parents would never allow their kids' friends to leave the house hungry... This is just so surreal."





"As a Dutch person, there are definitely Dutch people who are like this. 100%. But there are also plenty of people who will invite you to join. The first group, in my experience at least, are the (reformed) religious people and small town folk above the big rivers. Then again, maybe I just have better friends."





"It's so ridiculous to be eating and not offer food to someone who's in your house. In my culture, this is a huge offence, maybe not for some Dutch people, but if you think about it, it's just food. How can't you offer (?)"





"I'm Brazilia,n and when I would bake cake, I would go give some to my German neighbour. At first, she thought I wanted something in return. Later, she began to just be grateful and even tell her opinion about it all joyfully with a smile on her face."

Before this, a unique example of a Dutch-Indian foodie 'crossover' won many hearts on social media. It featured a Dutch woman making a traditional pudding in an Indian vessel many of us will recognise. Read the full viral story to know more.