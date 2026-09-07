Japan is often spoken about through sushi, ramen, and omakase. But Call Me Ten has decided to look elsewhere for its newest menu. The restaurant has introduced a fresh selection of dishes inspired by the many flavours shaping modern Japan today. And while the old favourites that made Call Me Ten such a memorable dining experience are still very much around, the new additions give diners plenty of reasons to return.





I certainly did.





The biggest highlight of the new menu is Call Me Ten's take on Japan's surprisingly serious love affair with pizza. The new Japanese-style pizzettas bring together the foundations of Italian pizza with ingredients and flavours that feel distinctly Japanese.

But that is only one part of the menu.





From edamame hummus and crispy tofu to gyozas, mushrooms, tamago yaki and a tropical dessert, my meal moved through different textures and flavours without ever feeling overwhelming. And thankfully, the spectacular cocktail menu remains untouched.





Because some things simply do not need changing.

A Light, Flavour-Packed Start

Photo: Author

The meal began with the Edamame Hummus & Chips, and it was exactly the kind of dish that gets a table going. Creamy edamame hummus came with Hass avocado, truffle oil and an assortment of homemade chips. It was fresh, smooth and easy to keep going back to.





Next came the Silken Tofu Furai & Avocado. Silken tofu can be delicate and soft, so the crispy exterior made this dish particularly interesting. The contrast in textures worked beautifully. There was creamy avocado salsa, soy jalapeno dressing and toasted sesame, bringing freshness and a little punch to the plate. The flavours were balanced, and the freshness really stood out.





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The Green Chili Gyoza was another memorable addition. Filled with assorted vegetables, green chilli, coriander and negi, these had a nice kick without letting the spice take over everything else. The green chilli was present, but the flavours remained balanced.





That was something I noticed throughout the meal. There were bold ingredients on the menu. There were truffle, chilli, soy, avocado and strong Japanese flavours. Yet the dishes did not feel heavy or confused. Everything seemed carefully put together.

The Dishes That Make The New Menu Worth Returning For

Photo: Author

The Portobello Mushroom was one of my favourite dishes of the afternoon. Butter confit mushroom, grilled and glazed with bulgogi, sounds indulgent, and it absolutely was. But it was also beautifully balanced. The mushroom had a wonderful texture and a rich flavour, while the bulgogi glaze added sweetness and depth. It was satisfying without feeling too heavy.

For me, this was one of the strongest dishes on the table.





Then came the Tomago Yaki, a traditional rolled omelette layered with seasoned chicken mince. It was soft, comforting and quite different from the other dishes I had tried until then. It felt familiar in some ways, yet still fit perfectly into Call Me Ten's playful approach to Japanese food.





Of course, I had to try one of the new hero dishes. The Mushroom & Truffle Pizzetta was easily one of the highlights of my meal. Topped with wild mushrooms, garlic soy butter, truffle oil and all that beautiful richness, this was indulgent in the best possible way.





The pizzetta itself reflected the idea behind this entire new chapter at Call Me Ten. It took something familiar and gave it a Japanese point of view.





And it worked.





Dessert was the Tropical Tres Leches, and honestly, it was a lovely way to end the meal. The cloud-soft coconut tres leches was topped with fresh mangoes and passion fruit compote. It was light, fruity and refreshing, especially after a meal filled with savoury flavours.

It was indulgent, but it did not leave me feeling like I had eaten too much, and that is always a win.





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Thankfully, The Cocktails Have Not Changed

There was one thing I was particularly happy to see. Call Me Ten has kept its cocktail menu as it is. And honestly, I am glad. Some of the cocktails here have become favourites for a reason, and the menu still features drinks like Bathtub, Mango Sticky Rice and Tireti Bazaar. I tried the Bathtub and the Mango Sticky Rice, and they were every bit as spectacular as I remembered.

A New Menu, But Still Very Much Call Me Ten

The new menu gives Call Me Ten something exciting to talk about, especially with its Japanese pizzettas and fresh new additions. But what I liked most was that the restaurant has not tried to change everything just for the sake of a menu refresh.





The classics are still there. The cocktails that people keep coming back for are still there. And alongside them are dishes that bring something new to the table.