Kolkata's street-food culture has always been about experimenting with familiar ingredients and coming up with an unexpected twist. A local vendor has now taken that spirit to a whole new level when she prepared energy scrambled eggs with Sting energy drink.

A Korean food vlogger visiting the city recently found himself intrigued by the rather unusual creation. In the video, the content creator was seen handing over a bottle of Sting to the vendor. She then shook the bottle well and poured the entire energy drink in the hot pan. After that she was seen cracking open five eggs in the fan and stirring them well with the energy drink, turning a simple plate of scrambled eggs into a vibrant and unconventional street-food experience.

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“A whole bottle of Sting hits the pan, followed by eggs, onion, tomatoes, chillies, and coriander - then everything gets scrambled into one wild street-food creation,” the content creator shared, describing it as a sweet and fizzy energy drink that meets creamy eggs. The creator further revealed that the unusual street food cost him $4, which is around Rs 383.

The unusual combination quickly caught the attention of social media users. “No. Please don't eat this in Kolkata. I can send you actual what to eat if you are genuinely interested, but don't eat all this,” one user wrote.

“I got salmonella just for watching this video,” another joked.

“Jisne Khaya hai vo zinda hai kya? (Whoever ate this, is he alive)?” someone else asked.

“India is definitely different,” an individual wrote.

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"Please don't eat these kinds of things in India. There are so many food options to try in India which are actually good. This is not something worth the money,” one of them suggested.

“Not only is it flavoured with a carbonated red energy drink/soda, but they were cooked as hard as a rock,” another shared.

The quirky creation certainly caught attention, with the Korean vlogger's Kolkata food adventure sparking plenty of curiosity among locals.