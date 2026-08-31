Rajasthani food is one of the biggest reasons I look forward to a Jaipur trip. Usually, that means making a list of places to visit, driving from one restaurant to another and figuring out where to find the best kachori, dal baati churma or laal maas. But during my recent stay at The Tree House Resort - A Club Mahindra Associate, my food story was a little different. I found almost everything I was craving under one roof.





The resort itself is quite an experience, with its tree houses and water cottages surrounded by greenery. Add the activities and adventures within the property, and you have little reason to step out. For me, though, the food turned out to be one of the biggest reasons to stay put.





Since I was travelling with my family, including a child, having plenty of food choices at the resort made the stay particularly convenient. There are several restaurants and dining spaces on the property, each with its own character and menu. And what surprised me was that the food was consistently good.

Multi-cuisine options at Spice

Spice is the all-day dining restaurant of the resort, and where the breakfast buffet is served. From Indian and regional favourites to international options, there was plenty to choose from. I enjoyed browsing through the confectionery section, which had a tempting spread of baked goodies.





The extensive menu has something for everyone. I once had the chef's specially curated Asian menu and it was perfect.

Refreshing salads, colourful dim sums, soft stuffed baos - everything was delicious. The Thai curry was packed with flavour and made for a lovely welcome lunch. And, the dessert platter was to die for.

What stood out was that the Asian dishes didn't feel like watered-down versions made for a generic palate. The flavours were fresh and authentic.





Rajasthani favourites at Cafe Chak

If you want to explore Rajasthan through food, Cafe Chak is the place that stayed with me. During an evening high tea, I tried some local chaats, but the kachori served with kadhi was the clear winner. Ending the snack platter with regional mithai was just perfect.

I also had a traditional Rajasthani thali here, and it was one of my favourite meals of the stay. The laal maas had the depth and spice I was hoping for, while the Rajasthani kadhi and dal baati churma completed the experience.

There was an interesting surprise too. Alongside the regional food, the menu also features fusion dishes such as risotto, mezze with falafel, bruschetta and arancini, prepared using local ingredients and millets. Somehow, the local twist worked beautifully.





Dinner under the stars at Agni, with folk dance

Agni, the seasonal barbecue restaurant, offered a completely different experience. Set outdoors amid nature, with a pleasant breeze and folk performances, it felt like the perfect setting for a Rajasthani dinner.





The kebabs are a must-try, and I would recommend going for a platter so you can sample a little of everything. We then moved on to regional dishes, including gatte ki sabzi and other Rajasthani classics.

Watching folk dancers perform while enjoying a hearty meal was one of those simple holiday moments that stay with you.





Rooftop dining at Vayu

Vayu, the rooftop restaurant, brought yet another mood to the stay. Overlooking the Aravalli landscape, it was gorgeous at night, when the sky was clear enough for us to spot plenty of stars.





There was a live cricket match playing on the big screen, while we settled in with a selection from the fusion menu. I tried a few of the chef's fusion creations and was pleasantly surprised by how well the flavours came together. There is also a bar here, while snacks and dishes from Cafe Chak can be ordered.







A tiny, cosy bar in the trees

Mor Mahal Bar was the most unusual discovery of my stay. I happened to spot a softly lit cottage among the trees while wandering around the property one evening. On closer look, I realised it was a bar. The intimate space has an old-world, royal feel, and its facade incorporates a section of a historic Mughal-era building from Jodhpur. With indoor and outdoor seating, it felt like a little hidden corner of Rajasthan.





By the end of my stay, I realised I had barely missed eating out in Jaipur. From kachori and dal baati churma to laal maas, Asian favourites, international dishes and creative fusion food, The Tree House Resort managed to keep my family well-fed throughout the stay.





The combination of good food, greenery, exciting accommodation and activities made it possible to simply slow down, stay put and enjoy the holiday!