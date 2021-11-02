Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an important Hindu festival celebrated before Diwali. The word Dhanteras is a culmination of two words – ‘Dhan' means wealth and ‘Teras' is thirteen. It is marked on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha. On this day, people buy precious metals as it is considered auspicious. And, any festivity is incomplete without food. Agree, right? So, if you are among those who are too caught up with the Dhanteras shopping and forgot to plan a special menu for your family. Then, worry not. Allow us to help you here. We have curated a list of five Dhanteras special recipes that you can add to the table. We hope these will help you make Dhanteras a delicious food affair.

What's better than a traditional dessert like kheer. This is a quick one. Ingredients? Rice, milk, raisins, cardamom, and almonds. You can serve it hot or cold depending on the choice.

Diwali festivities are incomplete without delectable wholesome ladoos. It's a quintessential sweet found in many Indian households during this time. You can add some keasr to jazz up the flavour.

How about some flavourful puris stuffed with heavenly moong dal mixture? This will give your regular puris a delectable makeover. Try cooking up some tasty dal bhari puris at home and impress your family with your cooking skills. Don't forget to throw in a bunch of spices and some chilis while preparing the moong dal mixture.

Zaitooni subz is a great option you may want to consider. It is loaded with fresh vegetables and spices. And, it tastes yummilicious.

If you are wondering what to cook for snacks, worry not. We have a recommendation for that as well. You can make these tasty ajwain aur kalonji ki nimki and enjoy them with a hot cup of tea.





Try these recipes and let us know which one did you like the best!





Happy Dhanteras everyone!









