Diwali is almost here, and the excitement is in full swing! People are busy sprucing up their homes with lights, diyas, and vibrant rangolis. This is also the season when many upgrade their appliances and bring new items into the house. Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals, spans five days, starting with Dhanteras. This year, Dhanteras falls on October 29, marking the start of the Diwali festivities.





Dhanteras 2024: Date and Muhurat

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM (Duration: 1 hour 41 minutes)

Yama Deepam: Tuesday, October 29, 2024





Pradosh Kaal: 5:38 PM to 8:13 PM





Vrishabha Kaal: 6:31 PM to 8:27 PM





Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 10:31 AM on October 29, 2024





Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 1:15 PM on October 30, 2024





(Source: Drik Panchang)

The Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali, and it's considered a lucky day for purchases, especially items that symbolize wealth and prosperity, like gold, silver, or even simple household goods. Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, falls on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari and Mata Lakshmi, inviting blessings of health and fortune into their homes.

5 Festive Foods to Make for Dhanteras

Here are some traditional recipes to try this Dhanteras to add a touch of sweetness and joy to your celebrations:

Kheer

A classic festival dish made with rice, milk, raisins, cardamom, and almonds. Serve it hot or chilled-either way, it's a crowd-pleaser. Click for the recipe

Peda

This sweet treat is simple yet delightful. Just three ingredients are needed to make these soft, melt-in-your-mouth pedas. Perfect for a festive day! Click for the recipe

Ladoo

No Diwali celebration is complete without ladoos. You can even add saffron to give it a rich flavour. It's a sweet staple during the festivities. Click for the recipe





Handi Paneer





A flavorful dish where paneer cubes are cooked with tomatoes, onions, and aromatic spices. Pair it with naan or paratha for a satisfying meal. Click for the recipe

Kashmiri Pulao

A fragrant rice dish featuring dry fruits and cream, Kashmiri pulao brings a rich, festive touch to the table. Click for the recipe





Celebrate Dhanteras with these special dishes and make lasting memories with your loved ones.





Happy Dhanteras 2024!









