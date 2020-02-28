This Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast of Broccoli Paratha And Dahi Will Have You Drooling!

Broccoli has a low glycaemic index

As the world grapples with diabetes and search for the ultimate solution to reverse the condition, there is a lot that you can do to keep your blood sugar levels in check until then. Diabetes occurs when the body is not able to produce enough insulin, or it is not able to respond to the insulin produced. It is marked by fluctuations in blood sugar level. Diabetes, if left untreated may wreak havoc on your health. According to studies, diabetes is linked with weight gain, heart problems and kidney failure. There have also been reports of diabetes causing vision loss. By the year 2030, about 98 million Indians are predicted to be diagnosed with diabetes. The fluctuations in blood sugar could be managed to a great extent by eating high-fibre foods. Fibre takes a while to break down and digest, due to which there is a gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream. This, in turn, prevents abrupt blood sugar spikes. You can include a range of seasonal veggies and fruits in your diet. Broccoli is said to be very effective in keeping blood sugar in control.





Broccoli for Diabetes Management:

Broccoli has a low glycaemic index. Foods with low glycaemic index do not cause rapid blood sugar fluctuations; they enable slow release of sugar. Broccoli is also low in calories. Diabetics often face difficulty with weight-management. Hence, broccoli may just be ideal for you. Many diabetics also face blood vessel damage. According to a study published in the journal "Diabetes" in the year 2008, it was found that sulforaphane in broccoli protect against this type of cell damage. In another lab study, researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden found that sulforaphanes reduced production of glucose in liver cells.

Broccoli is a versatile veggie and can be used to make a gamut of dishes. You can start with this broccoli paratha. Here's a fun recipe posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel. Team it with cooling dahi and do not add sugar to your dahi. Try this wholesome breakfast and let us know how you liked it!















