What's the first thing that comes to your mind when someone mentions seafood? Is it fish, prawns, crab or maybe something else? Well, the answer to this might depend on your favourite seafood. But the first thing that comes to our minds is- fish! The crispy skin and soft succulent texture of this food is something that most of us love. You can pan-fry, bake, grill or even deep fry it. More than that, the variations to make tikkas, curries, or a simple snack out of it is what attracts our tastebuds towards it. So, if you are also craving some yummy fish, we bring you a special weekend recipe of fish that you can cook in just 20 minutes! Yes, you read that right.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: 5 Interesting Indian Fish Recipes You Can Try At Home)





This recipe of tawa fish is marinated in a fiery paste that brings out this dish's taste. You can easily make this on a pan or any griddle. So, make this yummy dish to impress your family and friends.

Cooked marinated fish

Here Is The Recipe Of Tawa Fish | Tawa Fish Recipe

First, pat dry some kingfish steaks. Marinate them with salt, lemon juice, turmeric powder and red chilli powder. Set aside for an hour. In a separate bowl, mix mustard oil, ginger paste and garlic paste. Marinate the fish in the second marinade. Keep it for a couple of hours. Heat refined oil on a tawa; when hot, add the marinated steaks one by one and cook evenly from both sides till cooked and golden brown on both sides.





(Also Read: Watch: How To Make Bengali-Style, Authentic Fish Fry At Home)





Serve it with chutney, and enjoy! For the full recipe of Tawa fish, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked it.