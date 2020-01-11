Indian Cooking Tips: 5 Interesting Indian Fish Recipes You Can Try At Home

Indian fish recipes you can try at home.

Indian food is full of interesting dishes that makes it one of the richest, most extravagant cuisines across the world. Abundance of spices, rich curries and fascinating cooking techniques make Indian cuisine one of the most loved cuisines. From exotic north Indian gravies to flavourful south Indian curries, one simply can't get enough of both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian Indian food. But when it comes to non-vegetarian Indian foods, coastal food of the country is one of the best ones: especially, regional fish preparations are unmissable.





The Indian regional cuisines are full of many interesting fish dishes that are beyond fish fry or fish curries. Fish, besides being a versatile seafood, comes with a large variety which includes basa, tuna, salmon, king fish, hilsa or cod. Each one of them has its own flavour and requires different cooking techniques, which are only realised once you get down to cook it. It is also packed with benefits that would definitely make you want to include fish in your diet. One of the best sources of lean meat, fish is usually low in fat and high in omega-3 fatty acids, which improve mental functions and help in maintaining a healthy heart by lowering blood pressure.





Here we have 5 of the most interesting Indian fish recipes that you can try at home when you want to experiment a little more:





Right from the Maharashtrian coast, fish koliwada comes with basa fish marinated in a host of spices and chillis, laced in a flour batter and deep-fried. Koliwada in Maharashtra means a fisherman's colony and is very popular in Mumbai and surrounding areas. It's a perfect pick for a rainy day to sit by the window and relish along with a tangy dip.





Wrapped in banana leaf, machcha patropoda has whole fish marinated an irresistible blend of spices that include ginger, garlic, cumin, mustard, red chillies, turmeric among others. It is cooked on coal for a while till soft and mushy before wrapping in banana leaf and served hot.





A Kerala style fish recipe that is sure to leave you mesmerized with its rich, creamy coconut curry along with a range of spices along with fish cubes and fish stock in coconut oil. It is tempered with shallots, ginger and garlic before it is served hot with appams.





A Mangalorean delight, fish mur moro is usually cooked with pomfret or fish fillets with tantalising ground masala dmeared over the fish and cooked on live coals. It is a semi-dry fish preparation that can be a great side dish at a party.





Move over mirchi ka salan because king fish is here with a tangy salan that can reinvent any dull rice dish you wish! In this recipe fish is first marinated in a tangy mix of saunth, fennel powder and turmeric powder and cooked in a perfect balance of chillies, tomato puree and spices. Serve this along with cooked rice for a wholesome, mouth-watering meal.





Before you start cooking these fish recipes at home, be careful while choosing the fish to cook with since every recipe has a different fish, based on which is the cooking style and flavour. Try these recipes at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







