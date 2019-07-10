This High-Protein Paneer Salad Is The Answer To All Your Mid-Meal Cravings

Paneer, or cottage cheese, is one of the best sources of desi protein.

We are conditioned to have three square meals per day. Many of us put in a lot of thought and effort to decide our breakfast, lunch and dinner for the day. But if you ask yourself, you would know that those are not the only three meals you have in the day. You always have a packet of namkeen at your disposal or that samosa stall underneath your office where you find yourself every second evening. Nowadays, we do not even need to head anywhere to indulge, the most oily and decadent snack is just a phone call away. Mid-meal cravings are natural, if there is a considerable gap in between your meals. These cravings may tend you towards all things indulgent. This is why many nutritionists advise you to break your 'big meals' to multiple 'small meals' in a day and snack healthy. Cravings can get intense sometimes, but that does not mean you always need to tuck into chips, namkeen or a samosa. You can always give your snacks a healthy and yummy spin. Take for instance, this delish spiced paneer, chana and apple salad. It is wholesome, protein-rich and oh-so yummy!





High Protein Diet: You can always give your snacks a healthy and yummy spin





Protein helps induce the feeling of fullness. Since it takes a while to digest, it helps keep you satiated. If you are feeling full, you would not inch towards anything fattening or greasy soon enough. Protein also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps prevents cravings. Paneer, or cottage cheese, is one of the best sources of desi protein that you can add to your healthy diet. In this recipe, the boiled chickpeas are paired with fresh greens, crisp apples and spiced paneer. Chickpeas, in addition to being a rich source of fibre, are also teeming with protein and various antioxidants. For a weight loss diet, it is also advisable to supplement your diet with fibre-rich foods. Fibre takes the longest to digest, and since it stays in your system for a longer spell, you do not feel like bingeing. If you practice portion control, you are much likely to lose weight faster. The fibre quotient of the salad is taken a notch higher by the chunky apples. Not only do they add a fresh crunch and sweetness to the salad, they also bring to table a whole lot of health benefits for your digestive system, skin and heart.





Try making this delicious spiced paneer, chana and apple salad at home and let us know how you like it!









