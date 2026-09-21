Podi masala is a popular South Indian spice blend that adds flavour to everything from idli and dosa to rice and chapati. Also known as "gunpowder", it is usually made with ingredients such as chana dal, urad dal, garlic and dried red chillies, along with a mix of spices. Here, we bring you a unique variation of this much-loved condiment: Moringa Podi. Once prepared at home, it can be stored easily and used whenever you need a quick burst of flavour.





Recently, digital creator Nitya Hegde shared her recipe for Moringa Podi on Instagram. The recipe follows the traditional podi-making method but gets a nutritious upgrade with the addition of moringa leaves. The result is a flavourful and aromatic powder that pairs well with a variety of dishes. Here's how you can make it at home.





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How To Make Moringa Podi

Ingredients

1/4 cup urad dal

1/4cup roasted chickpeas (skin removed)

1/4 cup sesame seeds (a mix of black and white)

4 dried red chillies (2 Kashmiri chillies and 2 spicy red chillies)

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp black peppercorns

1/4 cup dried coconut

3 large handfuls fresh moringa leaves

For Seasoning

1 tsp salt

A pinch of hing

1 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

Method

Roast the ingredients





In a pan, dry roast the urad dal, roasted chickpeas, sesame seeds, dried red chillies, cumin seeds, black peppercorns and dried coconut until fragrant and lightly browned. Set aside and allow them to cool completely.





Prepare the moringa leaves





Remove the moringa leaves from the stems and wash them thoroughly. You may use a little baking soda while washing to help remove dirt or insects. Rinse well with clean water.





Dry the leaves completely





Spread the leaves on a clean cloth and let them air-dry completely. You can place them under a fan or leave them out until all moisture has evaporated.





Roast the moringa leaves





Heat a pan and dry roast the moringa leaves over low to medium heat until they turn crisp. Ensure there is no moisture left in the leaves.





Blend everything together





Once all the roasted ingredients have cooled, add them to a mixer along with the moringa leaves, salt, hing, sugar and turmeric. Blend into a fine powder.





Store the podi





Transfer the Moringa Podi to a clean, dry and airtight jar.

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How To Store Moringa Podi

Since this recipe contains dried coconut, it is best stored in the refrigerator to maintain freshness. It can stay fresh for up to three months when refrigerated. If stored at room temperature, try to use it within 15 days. Always use a clean, dry spoon to prevent moisture from getting into the jar.

How To Use Moringa Podi

Sprinkle this podi over idli, dosa, chapati, paratha or even snacks and starters. You can also mix it with a little ghee or oil and enjoy it as a flavourful accompaniment to everyday meals.





Packed with flavour and the goodness of moringa, this homemade podi is a simple way to add both taste and nutrition to your daily diet.