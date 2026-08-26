We Indians love a squeeze of lemon in our dishes. Be it chaat, dal, salad or even curries, a bit of lemon can instantly enhance the flavour of a dish. And not just lemon, but lemon pickle and lemonade have their own loyal following. But in one part of Karnataka, this humble fruit is more than just a kitchen ingredient. In fact, a particular variety of lemon has been grown for generations and has become closely tied to the local identity. So which place is known as the Land of Lemons?





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Indi Is Known As The 'Land Of Lemons'

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For the unversed, Indi in Karnataka's Vijayapura district is widely known as the Land of Lemons. A local variety called Kagzi lemon is so closely linked to the region that it is also referred to as Indi Lime.





This lemon has been cultivated in and around the Indi and Sindagi taluks since the early 1900s. In 2023, Indi Lime received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, recognising its unique qualities and strong connection to the region. Vijayapura is one of Karnataka's leading lime-producing districts and accounts for nearly 58% of the state's lime output.

Indi's Lemons Stand Out For Its Thin Peel And Tangy Juice

One of the most distinctive features of the Kagzi lemon is its thin rind. In fact, the word Kagzi refers to its paper-like peel. But that's not the only reason this variety is special. The fruit is known for its high juice content, strong citrus aroma and pronounced acidity. According to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR), it is also noted for its relatively large fruit size and high vitamin C (ascorbic acid) content.





These characteristics make it especially popular in cooking, where its tangy juice is valued for adding a fresh, sharp flavour to a variety of dishes.

From Pickles And Sharbats To Juice Concentrates

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The Kagzi lemon is used in a wide range of food preparations. Its juice is commonly used in drinks and concentrates, while the fruit is also a popular ingredient in pickles and other traditional recipes. Its abundant juice and strong acidity have helped create opportunities beyond household use. The fruit is processed into products such as juice concentrates, and different parts of the lemon have also found applications outside the food sector.





The variety has also started attracting international attention. In August 2025, the first commercial consignment of GI-tagged Indi Lime was exported to the UAE. A sample shipment was later sent to Australia to assess market demand.





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More Than 100 Years Of Lemon Farming

Lemon cultivation in Vijayapura dates back to the early 1900s, with Indi emerging as one of the area's key growing centres. The region's black loamy soil and semi-arid climate are considered favourable for cultivating this crop.





Even today, Indi remains strongly associated with lemon farming. The Karnataka State Lime Development Board is headquartered in the town, underlining the importance of lime cultivation to the local economy. This long-standing farming tradition, along with the distinctive qualities of the Kagzi lemon, has earned Indi its reputation as the Land of Lemons.